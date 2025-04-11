By: admin

Published April 11, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, School, Woonsocket

This project started from a conversation with my daughter, Skylar Kluth, about a friend who was in a car accident. Her friend had become trapped in a vehicle upside down due to a roll over and was not able to release the seat belt. This was caused by the pressure from being suspended upside down. I thought this could have been a terrible situation had the vehicle been on fire or in water.

With the dangers of that accident in mind, I remembered seeing devices to help in these situations at a fire training class once and thought that they would be a great thing to give to every high school kid in our district, which includes Woonsocket and Sanborn Central. This adds up to a total of 133 students. The tool is called the ResqMe. It is a combination seat belt cutter and windshield breaker and is roughly the size of a standard key chain but has all the tools required to escape a vehicle.



