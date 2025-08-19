By: admin

Published August 19, 2025, in Area News, Forestburg, Headline News

RICK TUFFS, left, and Tanya Dise were crowned the winners of this year’s bean bag tournament at the Forestburg Melon Festival.

People beared the heat and humidity of the “Miami-inspired day” as they gathered for a fun time at Forestburg’s annual Melon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 16. There were 56 entries in the car show, a free-will donation meal of porkloin sandwiches and watermelon, vendors, a petting zoo, a bouncy house, as well as the new addition of a car part swap meet.

Live music was played in the afternoon by a yet unnamed band. Commentator Adam Alt bounced name ideas back and forth with them throughout the day until they settled on the Planos. Band members included Bill Lurken of Mitchell, John Schmit of rural Storla and Lizzy Morrison of Plano.

Many raffles and drawings were held, providing plenty of chances for attendees to win something.

…Read on and see more pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!