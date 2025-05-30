By: admin

Published May 30, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

On Friday, May 23, the SCW golf team competed in the Region 2B Golf Meet in Huron. The top 23 golfers in the boys’ division advanced, and the top 15 of the girls got to move on. Ethan Schmiedt placed seventh with a score of 81, Sam Baruth finished in ninth place with a score of 82, and McCoy Schulz came out with a score of 89 for 21st place for all three boys to qualify for the State Meet. Ian Octavo also competed and just missed the cutoff placing 27th with a score of 95.

For the girls’ side of play, Tatiana Roberts was the sole Lady Blackhawk to make it to the State Meet, as she finished in 10th place with a score of 104. Addi Bartholow had a 111 for 17th place, Alli Westendorf scored a 115 for 19th place, and Miley Adams had a score of 137 for 29th place.

The SCW Blackhawks had an outstanding season with a fine showing at the Region 2B Meet. Both boys’ and girls’ State Meets will take place in Watertown on June 2-3.

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!