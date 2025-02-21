Gayland Trudeau

Sioux Falls

By:
Published February 21, 2025, in Obituaries

Gayland Robert “Frenchy” Trudeau, 98, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Feb. 15, 2025.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, from 5-7 p.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Tea, with a time of sharing at 6 p.m. and Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas in Tea. In lieu of flowers, Mass intentions/dedications are preferred, or donations to the charitable organization of your choice.

Frenchy was born in Woonsocket on Feb. 9, 1927. He started dating Bernice the night she was voted “the most beautiful girl” at a Ruskin Park dance and married her on Sept. 14, 1949. He was drafted to the Marine Corps in January of 1952, during the Korean War. Frenchy was discharged in January 1954. Then, he returned to his farming career. In December 1958, Frenchy became a rural mail carrier, covering a 125 mile/day route in the plains of South Dakota.

Frenchy was a husband of 75 years and father of 11 children, a Eucharistic Minister and lector at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church, Marine Corps Veteran, farmer, rural mail carrier, school board member, 4-H Leader, Facebooker, jokester, dancer, and card player. He was not shy about his opinions nor short on sharing so much of his knowledge and experience with others. Religion was an important part of life for Frenchy.  He prayed daily for years. He also prayed his daily Rosary, naming each of his 90+ family members until he passed away.

Frenchy is survived by his wife of 75 years, Bernice (nee Anderson); 11 children, Mark (Sheri), Mike, Cyndi Ault, Lori (Thomas) Cobb, Denise (George) Sechser, Kevin (Ruby), Ann (Lee) Knigge, Trent, Ryan (Edana), Eric, Travis (Deonne); 26 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents, Cleo and Helen; sister, Mary Midgard; brothers-in-law, Ed Midgard and George Fuerst; sister-in-law, Ava Fuerst; grandson, Gabriel Ault; and great-grandson, Isaiah Orsten-Sechser.

