Georgia Schmit

Mitchell

By:
Published September 12, 2025, in Obituaries

Georgia Schmit, 67, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell. 

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 11, at Fedora Presbyterian Church in Fedora with Rev. Dick Poppin officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Visitation was Wednesday, Sept. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Georgianna Gail Schmit was born Sept. 11, 1957, to Elwin and Norma (Moody) Sly in Chamberlain. Georgia graduated from Chamberlain High school in 1976. She then attended Dakota Wesleyan University for elementary education and psychology. On Nov. 11, 1995, Georgia married Leonard Schmit.

She worked at various healthcare facilities as a CNA, secretary, and in various restaurants waitressing in Mitchell. She worked for many years at Jack’s Sinclair.

Georgia attended Endeavor Presbyterian Church in Fedora. She taught Sunday school and enjoyed women’s groups.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard Schmit; sisters-in-law, Nila Schmit, Rose (Ron) Gates, and Bonnie (Scott) Artz; brother-in-law, Mike (Lori) Schmit; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Carol (Joseph) Uerborn and Dayle (Jon) Nelson; in-laws, Bernard (Ruth) Schmit; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 31, 2025 September 1, 2025 September 2, 2025 September 3, 2025 September 4, 2025 September 5, 2025 September 6, 2025
    September 7, 2025 September 8, 2025 September 9, 2025 September 10, 2025 September 11, 2025 September 12, 2025 September 13, 2025
    September 14, 2025 September 15, 2025 September 16, 2025 September 17, 2025 September 18, 2025 September 19, 2025 September 20, 2025
    September 21, 2025 September 22, 2025 September 23, 2025 September 24, 2025 September 25, 2025 September 26, 2025 September 27, 2025
    September 28, 2025 September 29, 2025 September 30, 2025 October 1, 2025 October 2, 2025 October 3, 2025 October 4, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 