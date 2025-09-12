By: admin

Published September 12, 2025, in Obituaries

Georgia Schmit, 67, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 11, at Fedora Presbyterian Church in Fedora with Rev. Dick Poppin officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Visitation was Wednesday, Sept. 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Georgianna Gail Schmit was born Sept. 11, 1957, to Elwin and Norma (Moody) Sly in Chamberlain. Georgia graduated from Chamberlain High school in 1976. She then attended Dakota Wesleyan University for elementary education and psychology. On Nov. 11, 1995, Georgia married Leonard Schmit.

She worked at various healthcare facilities as a CNA, secretary, and in various restaurants waitressing in Mitchell. She worked for many years at Jack’s Sinclair.

Georgia attended Endeavor Presbyterian Church in Fedora. She taught Sunday school and enjoyed women’s groups.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard Schmit; sisters-in-law, Nila Schmit, Rose (Ron) Gates, and Bonnie (Scott) Artz; brother-in-law, Mike (Lori) Schmit; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Carol (Joseph) Uerborn and Dayle (Jon) Nelson; in-laws, Bernard (Ruth) Schmit; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.