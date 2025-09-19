Gerald Johnson

Mitchell

By:
Published September 19, 2025

Gerald “Jerry” Johnson, 82, of Mitchell, passed away on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services were held Tuesday, Sept. 16, at Will Funeral Chapel in Mitchell. Memorial Visitation was Monday, Sept. 15, at Will Funeral Chapel in Mitchell. Interment followed at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. 

Gerald Johnson, son of Fred and Calla (Huska) Johnson, was born April 21, 1943, in Madison. The family later moved to Fedora where he graduated in 1961. He spent two years at Dakota Wesleyan where he excelled at football and basketball. Jerry served in the Army National Guard for six years. He returned to Fedora until 1968 when he moved to Mitchell. Jerry dedicated 50 years of service as a finish carpenter for Bob Mueller. Jerry was united in marriage to Diane Gossar on May 3, 1981, in Mitchell.

Jerry was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Mitchell. He was also a member of the Mitchell Quarterback Club. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and tending to the flower garden. Countless hours were spent cheering on the Kernels girls basketball teams and the DWU Tigers.

Jerry is survived by his stepson, Michael (Whitney) Hauge of Dallas, Texas; one grandson; and special friends, Troy and Karla Kokesh of Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Calla, and wife, Diane.

