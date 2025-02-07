Gordon Bailey

Mitchell

By:
Published February 7, 2025, in Obituaries

Gordon “Charlie” Bailey, 74, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. 

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Gordon “Charlie” Bailey was born June 2, 1950, to Gordon and Muriel (Smith) Bailey in Mitchell. Charlie graduated from Letcher High School in 1969.

Charlie grew up on his family farm between Letcher and Mitchell. It was on the farm that he found a love for raising pigs. In his earlier years, Charlie spent many days fishing on the Missouri River. He had a love for basketball that led him to be a student manager for the basketball teams at both Letcher High School and Dakota Wesleyan University. 

He started shining shoes at the age of 10 for Lyle “Heine” Fuerst. Charlie learned the trade from Heine and continued his passion at being a cobbler, and in 1975, Charlie started Charlie’s Shoe Repair in Mitchell and owned it for 44 years.

Charlie married Darlene Lynne on Nov. 29, 1996, and they continued to live on the family farm until they moved into Mitchell in 2016.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Darlene; brother, Jim (Cathy) Bailey; sister, Valerie Nolz; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Heather Bailey.

