By: admin

Published June 13, 2025, in Obituaries

Greg Schmit, age 71, of Sioux Falls, S.D., passed away on March 28, 2025, at the Aurora Hospice House in Weslaco, Texas. He suffered a massive stroke on Feb. 13, 2025, followed by several insurmountable complications, and was finally set free of his earthly struggles after six weeks.

Greg’s funeral and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 10 a.m. Family and friends are welcome to arrive starting at 9 a.m. The family invites you to continue honoring Greg’s life by joining them for a luncheon immediately after Mass. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell, S.D., will occur at a later date.

Greg was born October 19, 1953 in Mitchell, S.D., to George and LaVonne (Brutty) Schmit. He grew up on a farm south of Artesian and graduated from Artesian High School in 1971. He married his high school sweetheart, Dixie (Scott), in 1972, and together, they raised three children.

Early in his working career, Greg worked for Smith Farms, the Artesian and Struble Elevators, and UBC. He then found his calling in law enforcement when he started with the Brookings Police Department in 1975. Over the years, he also worked for the Brookings County Sheriff, the Sioux Falls Police, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff. Greg is fondly remembered as a tough but wise mentor to his coworkers and trainees and a role model to the youth in the Explorer Program. In 2018, Greg and Dixie fulfilled their dream as snowbirds in both Arizona and South Texas.

Greg was a lifelong supporter of 4-H, Pheasants Forever, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He was a Sioux Falls Police Department founding honor guard member and active in the Fraternal Order of Police. Greg was always willing to lend a hand and volunteer when needed. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, tended a large garden, and kept an impeccable lawn. Most of all, he cherished his grandchildren and was so proud of all they have accomplished and their bright futures.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Stephanie (Dan) Svoboda of Carver, Minn., and Rochelle (Kevin) Long of Bridgewater, Va.; son, John Schmit of Sioux Falls, S.D.; granddaughter, Allison Seifert; and grandsons, Benjamin Seifert and Cole Svoboda; step-grandson, Jackson Long; brother, Doug (Roxy) Schmit; uncle, Bob (Carol) Brutty; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

He is preceded in death and welcomed into heaven by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Audrey and Orvilla Scott; brother and sister-in-law, Garland and Audrey Schrank; step-granddaughter, Molly Long; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Special appreciation goes to all the caregivers at South Texas Health System Medical Center McAllen, Aurora House and Opus Hospice during this final journey.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the Aurora House Foundation in Greg’s memory. You can make the donation online at www.Aurorahouse.org/donations or mail it to PO Box 976, Weslaco, TX 78599.