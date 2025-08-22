Horizon Health celebrates staff achievements

By:
Published August 22, 2025, in Area News, Woonsocket

HOWARD — Horizon Health celebrated National Health Center Week with its annual Circle of Care Awards ceremony Aug. 5. The event honors team members and donors who have helped move forward the organization’s mission of providing health care for everyone regardless of their location or ability to pay. 

The De Smet Dental and Woonsocket Medical teams were presented with the Keeping Communities Well Award. This award recognizes outstanding clinical teams that demonstrate excellence in quality, patient care, community involvement, and Horizon’s core values. The Woonsocket team includes Bobbi White, Certified Medical Assistant; Dawn Rassel, Lab and X-Ray Technologist; Harley Moore, Registered Nurse; Jenica Bender, Certified Medical Assistant; Joyce Zell, Custodian; and Katlyn Rostyne, Certified Nurse Practitioner. 

Dawn Rassel, of the Woonsocket location, was recognized for her 30 years of loyalty and service as an employee for Horizon. Along with Rassel, Shelby Johnson of Woonsocket, who is a Registered Nurse and works at the Plankinton location was also recognized for her 10 years of service as an employee for Horizon.

…Read more details in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 27, 2025 July 28, 2025 July 29, 2025 July 30, 2025 July 31, 2025 August 1, 2025 August 2, 2025
    August 3, 2025 August 4, 2025 August 5, 2025 August 6, 2025 August 7, 2025 August 8, 2025 August 9, 2025
    August 10, 2025 August 11, 2025 August 12, 2025 August 13, 2025 August 14, 2025 August 15, 2025 August 16, 2025
    August 17, 2025 August 18, 2025 August 19, 2025 August 20, 2025 August 21, 2025 August 22, 2025 August 23, 2025
    August 24, 2025 August 25, 2025 August 26, 2025 August 27, 2025 August 28, 2025 August 29, 2025 August 30, 2025
    August 31, 2025 September 1, 2025 September 2, 2025 September 3, 2025 September 4, 2025 September 5, 2025 September 6, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 