Published August 22, 2025, in Area News, Woonsocket

HOWARD — Horizon Health celebrated National Health Center Week with its annual Circle of Care Awards ceremony Aug. 5. The event honors team members and donors who have helped move forward the organization’s mission of providing health care for everyone regardless of their location or ability to pay.

The De Smet Dental and Woonsocket Medical teams were presented with the Keeping Communities Well Award. This award recognizes outstanding clinical teams that demonstrate excellence in quality, patient care, community involvement, and Horizon’s core values. The Woonsocket team includes Bobbi White, Certified Medical Assistant; Dawn Rassel, Lab and X-Ray Technologist; Harley Moore, Registered Nurse; Jenica Bender, Certified Medical Assistant; Joyce Zell, Custodian; and Katlyn Rostyne, Certified Nurse Practitioner.

Dawn Rassel, of the Woonsocket location, was recognized for her 30 years of loyalty and service as an employee for Horizon. Along with Rassel, Shelby Johnson of Woonsocket, who is a Registered Nurse and works at the Plankinton location was also recognized for her 10 years of service as an employee for Horizon.

