Published May 16, 2025, in Area News, School, Woonsocket

The staff of the Woonsocket Horizon Health Clinic visited both Woonsocket and Sanborn Central Elementary Schools this spring to help promote safe summer habits for the kids to practice in their lives. They hosted a fun and engaging summer safety presentation for all the students in PreK through sixth grade in both schools.

The staff, which includes Katlyn Rostyne, CNP; Dawn Rassel, MLT; Bobbi White, CMA; Harley Moore, RN; and Adam DeJong, RN, talked to the students about safe bike riding practices, sun protection, water safety, and even bug bite tips, so the kids learned how to stay safe while enjoying every aspect of their summer.

Each student went home with a goodie bag filled with items to help them to have a safe summer, and two lucky students at each school were surprised with brand-new bikes.

Horizon Health takes pride in helping keep all communities they serve informed, active and safe all year long.

