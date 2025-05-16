Horizon Health promotes summer safety

By:
Published May 16, 2025, in Area News, School, Woonsocket

The staff of the Woonsocket Horizon Health Clinic visited both Woonsocket and Sanborn Central Elementary Schools this spring to help promote safe summer habits for the kids to practice in their lives. They hosted a fun and engaging summer safety presentation for all the students in PreK through sixth grade in both schools.

The staff, which includes Katlyn Rostyne, CNP; Dawn Rassel, MLT; Bobbi White, CMA; Harley Moore, RN; and Adam DeJong, RN, talked to the students about safe bike riding practices, sun protection, water safety, and even bug bite tips, so the kids learned how to stay safe while enjoying every aspect of their summer.

Each student went home with a goodie bag filled with items to help them to have a safe summer, and two lucky students at each school were surprised with brand-new bikes. 

Horizon Health takes pride in helping keep all communities they serve informed, active and safe all year long. 

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    May 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    April 27, 2025 April 28, 2025 April 29, 2025 April 30, 2025 May 1, 2025 May 2, 2025 May 3, 2025
    May 4, 2025 May 5, 2025 May 6, 2025 May 7, 2025 May 8, 2025 May 9, 2025 May 10, 2025
    May 11, 2025 May 12, 2025 May 13, 2025 May 14, 2025 May 15, 2025 May 16, 2025 May 17, 2025
    May 18, 2025 May 19, 2025 May 20, 2025 May 21, 2025 May 22, 2025 May 23, 2025 May 24, 2025
    May 25, 2025 May 26, 2025 May 27, 2025 May 28, 2025 May 29, 2025 May 30, 2025 May 31, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 