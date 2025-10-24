By: admin

Published October 24, 2025, in Obituaries

Howard Hopper, 96, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Jenkins Living Center in Watertown.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, at Cornerstone Church in Watertown. Pastor Janine Rew-Werling and Pastor Craig Werling will officiate. Visitation was at the Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel in Watertown on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and prior to services at the church on Thursday. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Watertown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to a charity of your choice in Howard’s honor.

Howard Hopper was born on Aug. 12, 1929, to Ivan and Margret (Petersen) Hopper, in Huron. Raised in Sanborn County, he graduated from Woonsocket High School before attending Yankton College, where he earned his degree in 1951.

Howard served two years state side in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Following his service, he began his professional career with Standard Oil Company as a sales representative. In 1954, he met Joan, and together, they began a life, welcoming three children.

In 1957, Howard joined John Deere in Minneapolis, and in 1962, he purchased the Codington County Implement Company in Watertown. He organized Green Line Equipment Company in Clark in 1968 and Deuel County Equipment Company in 1972. Howard built a legacy in the agricultural community that spanned five decades before his retirement in 2012.

Howard served two terms on the Watertown School Board, where he had the honor of presenting diplomas to his sons. He was also active in local governance, serving as mayor of Watertown from 1992 to 1994 and later on the Watertown Municipal Utilities Board. His civic involvement included serving on the Harmony Hill Board and the South Dakota Activities Board of Control. Howard was a member of the First National Bank Board.

Howard enjoyed a full life. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and trapping. He served on the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer Church Council and was an active member of Hosanna Lutheran Church in Watertown. In 1993, he married Delrita.

Howard is survived by his wife, Delrita; sister, Norma Patterson; sons, Monte (Michele) Hopper, and John (Cindy) Hopper; stepdaughters, Sandy (Troy) VanSickle, Nicole (Jim) Owen, and Sharee Hulscher; stepson, Gregory Hulscher; and many grandchildren.

Howard was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan; infant son, Kim; his parents; and other family members.