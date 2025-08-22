By: admin

Published August 22, 2025

UNAPPROVED MINUTES – REGULAR MEETING

AUGUST 11, 2025 – 5:30 p.m.

INSTRUCTIONAL PLANNING CENTER

Roll Call: Tim Van Berkum, President, and members: Garret Bischoff, Shelly Siemonsma, Ray Cardona, and Levi Kary. Superintendent Kraig Steinhoff and Kelly Christopherson, Business Manager.

Van Berkum called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.

Van Berkum led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Motion by Siemonsma, seconded by Cardona, and unanimously carried to adopt the agenda as amended.

Dates to Remember – August 11-13, NEW Teacher Orientation Days; August 14, All Staff Required Meeting, 9:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. at HHS Auditorium; August 14-15, Teacher In-Service; August 15, Elementary Open Houses BUCH-MAD-WASH, 1:00-4:00 p.m.; August 18-19, Teacher In-Service; August 18, HS Open House, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; August 18, Middle School Open House, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m./2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.; August 20, First Day of School for grades first through 12th; August 20-22, Kindergarten Screening; August 20-22, City-Wide Early Childhood Screening, 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.; August 21, McKinley Open House, 4:00-5:30 p.m.; August 25, First Day of School for Kindergarten and Early Childhood; August 25, Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m. – IPC; August 27, Early Release – State Fair; August 28-29, No School/South Dakota State Fair; September 1, No School / Labor Day Holiday / South Dakota State Fair; September 8, Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m. – IPC; September 22, Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m. – IPC; September 22, High School Parent/Teacher Virtual Conferences; September 26, Homecoming Parade – Early Release; September 29-30, Washington 4-5 Center Parent/Teacher Conferences, 3:30-6:45 p.m.

Community Input for Items not on the Agenda

None.

Conflict Disclosure and Consideration of Waivers

None.

Motion by Siemonsma, seconded by Bischoff, and unanimously carried to approve the consent agenda including the following items: (1) The minutes from the meeting held on July 14. (2) The financial report (as printed below). (3) The bills for payment as presented (see attached listing). (4) The hiring of Marisela Salazar/Food Service, Buchanan Satellite – $21.54 per hour. Lisa Schneider/Volunteer, District. Ann McLaury/half of Tier 2 Behavior Facilitator and half of SPED Para Educator – $23.96 per hour. Lacy Culpepper/Intern Speech Language Pathologist Clinical Rotation/Buchanan. Autumn Denekamp/Licensed Occupational Therapy Assistant, District – $36.64 per hour. Alexandra Engel/Substitute Teacher – $160.00 per day/Substitute Para-Educator – $21.83 per hour. Heather Brondsema/SPED Para Educator, Colonies/JVCS/HT – $22.84 per hour. Alexandra Waldner/Food Service, Head Cook – Middle School – $22.34 per hour. Scott Winegar/Volunteer, Activities Department. (5) The resignations of Binh Pham/On-Call Interpreter, Substitute Teacher – two years. Stephen Martens/Substitute Route Driver – one year. Bill Fisher/Substitute Route Driver – two years. Nacrina Aldan/Food Service, Middle School – one year. (6) Contracts for Cory Weeks/ Revised Contract +15 Hours/+$2,500/$70,749 per year. Andrea Olson/Revised Contract +15 Hours/+$2,500/$30,656 per year. Megan Kopfmann/Revised Contract +15 Hours/+$2,500/$60,734 per year. Camryn Romig/Revised Contract +15 Hours/+$2,500/ $59,733 per year. Karissa Von Eye/Revised Contract +15 Hours/+$2,500/ $64,583 per year. Sierra Tschetter/Revised Contract +15 Hours/+$2,500/$61,193 per year. Brittany McClanahan/Revised Contract +15 Hours/+$2,500/$66,929 per year. Claire Gilbert/Revised Contract +15 Hours/+$2,500/$60,109 per year. Samantha Blum/Revised Contract +15 Hours/+$2,500/$61,098 per year. (7) Construction Agreement Between Huron School District and Greater Huron Development Corporation. (8) Advertising Agreement – Huron Arena: Agtegra, 2025-2030. (9) Advertising Agreement – Huron Arena: American Family Insurance, 2025-2030. (10) Advertising Agreement – Huron Arena & Tiger Stadium: Huron Regional Medical Center, 2025-2030. (11) Advertising Agreement – Huron Arena: Ace Realty, 2025-2030. (12) Advertising Agreement – Huron Arena and Tiger Stadium: South Dakota Unclaimed Property, 2025-2030. (13) Designation of Official Newspaper – The board designates the Sanborn Weekly Journal as the official newspaper. (14) Agreement for Consultant Services Between Pawlowski Speech Therapy, LLC and the Huron School District.

Bank Balance – July 1, 2025, Receipts, Disbursements, Bank Balance – July 31, 2025

General Fund $4,565,541.24, $1,642,041.42, $1,957,701.79, $4,249,880.87

Capital Outlay $10,851,696.17, $360,067.00, $2,694,326.14, $8,517,437.03

Special Education $2,034,259.35, $1,221,490.70, $1,226,534.60, $2,029,215.45

Building Fund $4,100.27, $0.00, $0.00, $4,100.27

Bond Redem.- Elementary $1,045,689.16, $0.00, $659,593.13, $386,096.03

Food Service $740,616.50, $2,337.97, $120,794.79, $622,159.68

Enterprise Fund $283,887.28, $831.84m $17,101.85, $267,617.27

Activity Account $455,591.17, $7,010.76, $20,115.21, $442,486.72

Health Insurance $332,004.62, $282,858.27, $377,520.42, $237,342.47

Scholarship Fund $309,564.74, $0.00, $0.00, $309,564.74

Total: $20,622,950.50, $3,516,637.96, $7,073,687.93, $17,065,900.53

BILLS PAID THROUGH AUGUST 11, 2025 (VENDORS, DESCRIPTION, AMOUNT)

GENERAL FUND

ALLDATA, SUPPLIES $1,574.00

ALLIED PLUMBING & HEATING, INC., REPAIRS $4,000.01

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $3,216.71

AMERICAN BAND ACCESSORIES, SUPPLIES $1,116.90

ARROWWOOD RESORT, TRAVEL $240.96

AT&T MOBILITY, COMMUNICATIONS $1,044.45

BASZLER, RITA, REGISTRATION $140.00

BAYMONT INN & SUITES, TRAVEL $334.95

BEST WESTERN PLUS RAMKOTA HOTEL, TRAVEL $214.00

BLUE GUITAR LLC, SUPPLIES $399.00

BMI, SUPPLIES $1,123.33

BULK BOOKSTORE, SUPPLIES $1,561.00

CLIMATE SYSTEMS, INC., SUPPLIES $7,297.65

COLE PAPERS, INC., SUPPLIES $3,113.68

CONTINENTAL PRESS, SUPPLIES $294.00

CREATIVE PRINTING COMPANY, SUPPLIES $4,666.81

CUTSHAW, JAMES, SUPPLIES $57.38

DATA CONTROL, SUPPLIES $195.15

DECKER INC. SCHOOL FIX, SUPPLIES $284.60

DECKER’S PEST CONTROL, PROFESSIONAL SERVICE $6,900.00

DICK BLICK COMPANY, SUPPLIES $2,374.93

DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, HISTORY CHECK $173.00

DROPLET SOLUTIONS INC., SOFTWARE $10,098.00

ELAN FINANCIAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $3,757.25

ELFSTRAND’S ACE HARDWARE, SUPPLIES $132.78

ETERNAL SECURITY PRODUCTS, EQUIPMENT $1,016.21

FARMERS CASHWAY, SUPPLIES $267.04

FIRE PROTECTION SOLUTIONS LLC, PROFESSIONAL SERVICES $6,752.50

FLINN SCIENTIFIC, INC., SUPPLIES $989.79

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE, INC., SUPPLIES $283.40

FREEMAN JR., RODNEY, LEGAL SERVICES $1,100.00

GOPHER, SUPPLIES $3,548.26

GOVCONNECTION, INC., SUPPLIES $209.03

GRAINGER, SUPPLIES $561.76

GRAYSON AUTO PARTS, SUPPLIES $574.79

HALBKAT, DARLA, SUPPLIES $33.78

HILLYARD/SIOUX FALLS, SUPPLIES $358.09

HUDSON, LYNDI, SUPPLIES $31.52

HURON AREA CENTER FOR INDEPENDENCE, INC., PROFESSIONAL SERVICE $725.40

HURON CLINIC FOUNDATION, LTD, PROFESSIONAL SERVICE $660.00

HURON SCHOOL CUSTODIAL ACCOUNT, SUPPLIES $1,262.75

ID WHOLESALER, SUPPLIES $579.90

INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTION, SUPPLIES $572.90

INTERSTATE BATTERY SYSTEM OF SOUTH DAKOTA, SUPPLIES $178.95

KONECHNE, JOLENE, SUPPLIES $129.54

LAMINATOR.COM INC., SUPPLIES $290.82

LINCOLN AUTO, REPAIRS $145.00

M & R LAWN SHEERS, PROFESSIONAL SERVICE $1,000.00

MAC’S HARDWARE, SUPPLIES $120.09

MACK METAL SALES INC., SUPPLIES $89.44

MAXIMUM PROMOTIONS, EQUIPMENT $127.31

MCTEA HOSA, FEES $252.50

MIDCONTINENT COMMUNICATIONS, COMMUNICATIONS $1,724.72

MISSOURI VALLEY EDUCATION CONSULTING, LLC, SUPPLIES $2,160.00

MITCHELL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, TRAVEL $4,200.00

NAPA CENTRAL, SUPPLIES $36.84

NORTH CENTRAL BUS SALES, SUPPLIES $1,239.59

NORTHWEST PIPE FITTINGS, INC., SUPPLIES $1,166.82

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, UTILITIES $16,117.02

OFFICE EQUIPMENT SERVICE, SUPPLIES $397.50

OFFICE PEEPS, SUPPLIES $729.60

REF REPS, LLC, SUPPLIES $4,050.00

RUNNINGS, SUPPLIES $741.70

RVM CONSULTING, PROFESSIONAL SERVICE $1,200.00

SERVICE FIRST FIRE SPRINKLER LLC, REPAIRS $1,550.00

SEVEN SONS LLC, REPAIRS $529.88

SHAR PRODUCTS COMPANY, SUPPLIES $955.96

SHERWIN WILLIAMS, SUPPLIES $1,230.33

SPOTLESS CLEANING, PROFESSIONAL SERVICE $7,675.00

STAPLES, SUPPLIES $1,665.61

VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS, LINE CHARGES $197.90

VOLIN’S RACQUET & SOCCER, SUPPLIES $400.00

WILLEMSSEN, LAURA, SUPPLIES $63.72

WW TIRE SERVICE INC., REPAIRS $41.40

ZONAR SYSTEMS, SUPPLIES $2,013.92

FUND TOTAL: $126,258.82

CAPITAL OUTLAY

ACTIVE HEATING INC., PROFESSIONAL SERVICES $7,900.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $189.67

AMERICAN PLAYGROUND COMPANY, EQUIPMENT $2,400.00

BOUND TO STAY BOUND, BOOKS $62.82

DECKER INC. SCHOOL FIX, SUPPLIES $362.87

FLATLAND CONCRETE, INC., REPAIRS $2,551.03

FOLLETT CONTENT SOLUTIONS LLC, SUPPLIES $244.90

GEOTEK ENGINEERING, PROFESSIONAL SERVICE $5,430.60

HILLYARD/SIOUX FALLS, SUPPLIES $2,387.66

HOUSE OF GLASS, INC., REPAIRS $12,847.42

HOWE INC., PROFESSIONAL SERVICES $264,500.00

MID STATES AUDIO, INC., REPAIRS $4,400.00

PUETZ DESIGN + BUILD, REPAIRS $598,693.92

RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC., REPAIRS $21,641.20

SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY LLC, PRINTED TEXTBOOKS $222,278.65

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION, COMMODITIES $660.00

STERLING COMPUTERS, SUPPLIES $309,580.00

TRANSFINDER CORPORATION, SOFTWARE $4,600.00

FUND TOTAL: $1,460,730.74

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND ABELSETH, RALYNA, SUPPLIES $35.03

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $255.85

ANGLIN, LISA, TRAVEL $543.31

CREATIVE PRINTING COMPANY, SUPPLIES $167.97

MIDWEST SPECIAL INSTRUMENTS, SUPPLIES $497.50

OFFICE PEEPS, SUPPLIES $271.41

STAPLES, SUPPLIES $37.75

FUND TOTAL: $1,808.82

CHECKING ACCOUNT TOTAL: $1,588,960.02

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND BEADLE COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT, MISCELLANEOUS $729.25

COBORNS, FOOD $179.48

COLE PAPERS, INC., PAPER/DISH/CLEANING $911.35

DAKOTA WATER SOFTENING INC., WATER SERVICE $23.00

DRAMSTAD REFRIGERATION, REPAIR/MAINTENANCE $344.25

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, INC., FOOD $11,988.06

ETERNAL SECURITY PRODUCTS, EQUIPMENT $6,360.79

FORK FARMS, EQUIPMENT $4,145.00

LARSON’S COUNTRY RAINBOW, LLC, FOOD $90.14

M&M PLUMBING & HEATING LLC, REPAIR $531.35

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, SUPPLIES $16,121.69

RATHJEN, DANIELLE, REIMBURSE $105.50

REILLY, AMANDA, MILEAGE $1,560.00

SAWVELL, KARLA, MILEAGE $6.99

WANDERSEED GROWERS, FOOD $489.60

WYSHBONE MARKET, LLC, FOOD $360.00

FUND TOTAL: $43,946.45

CHECKING ACCOUNT TOTAL: $43,946.45

GROSS PAYROLL

INSTRUCTIONAL $884,265.05

SUPPORT SERVICES $217,722.33

COMMUNITY SERVICES $0.00

EARLY RETIREMENT $16,957.46

CO-CURRICULAR $41,733.59

SPECIAL SERVICES $279,942.65

SCHOOL NUTRITION $38,208.88

ENTERPRISE FUND$11,994.49

TOTAL GROSS PAYROLL FOR JULY 2025: $1,490,824.45

BENEFITS

SOCIAL SECURITY $105,383.09

HURON SCHOOL DISTRICT

LIFE INSURANCE AND HEALTH INSURANCE $202,564.40

SOUTH DAKOTA RETIREMENT $84,077.82

TOTAL BENEFITS FOR JULY 2025: $392,025.31

Celebrate Successes in the District

Superintendent Steinhoff reported on the successes in the District.

Reports

A. Seventh grade Teaching Staff – The seventh grade teaching staff gave a report on Interim Assessment Utilization.

B. EL Summer School – Jolene Konechne reported on the EL summer school.

C. Business Manager’s Report – Kelly Christopherson presented the Business Manager’s Report to the Board.

D. Superintendent’s Report – Kraig Steinhoff presented the Superintendent’s report to the Board.

Old Business

Motion by Siemonsma, seconded by Bischoff, and unanimously carried to approve Policies IIAB Library Materials; IIAB-1 Library Materials Opt-Out Form; IIAB-2 Request for Reconsideration of Instructional/Curricular/Library Materials; IIAB-3 Permission for MS Students to Use HS Library Materials; IIAB-4 Permission for MS Students to Use HS Library Materials Form; IIAB-5 Copyright Policy; IIAB-6 Library Bill of Rights; IIAB-7 The Freedom to Read; IIAB-8 The Students’ Right to Read.

Motion by Bischoff, seconded by Siemonsma, and unanimously carried to approve Policy AE – Huron Public School District Wellness Policy – Contact Updates for 2025-2026 School Year.

The Board conducted first reading of Policy GCA-1 Qualifications/Contracts for Administrators. No action was taken.

The Board conducted first reading of Policy GCB-1 Professional Staff Contracts and Compensation Plans /Administration. No action was taken.

The Board conducted first reading of Policy GCA-20 Professional Staff Positions EL (English Learner) Director. No action was taken.

The Board conducted first reading of Policy GC-20 Interpreting Services. No action was taken.

The Board conducted first reading of Policy GDA-26 Support Staff Positions. No action was taken.

The Board conducted first reading of Policy JA – Handbooks. No action was taken.

Motion by Siemonsma, seconded by Bischoff, and unanimously carried to approve the bus Pick-up Point Resolutions with Iroquois and Wolsey-Wessington for the 2025-2026 school year.

New Business

President Van Berkum made the Board Member committee assignments for 2025-2026.

The Board was introduced to the proposed changes to the HSD Procurement Plan for Child Nutrition Programs. No action was taken.

The Board was introduced to the proposed changes to Policy CDB Organizational Chart. No action was taken.

Motion by Bischoff, seconded by Siemonsma, and unanimously carried to enter into executive session at 6:21 p.m. pursuant to SDCL 1-25-2. Executive or closed meetings may be held for the sole purpose of: (4) Preparing for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives.

Van Berkum declared executive session over at 6:53 p.m.

Motion by Bischoff, seconded by Siemonsma, and unanimously approved to adjourn at 6:53 p.m.

Tim Van Berkum

President

Kelly

Christopherson

Business Manager

