Published August 15, 2025, in Public Notices

The Board of City Commissioners of the City of Huron, South Dakota, met in regular session on August 4, 2025, 5:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building City Commission Room. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Mark Robish.

PRESENT were Commissioner Bryan Smith, Commissioner Rhonda Kludt, Commissioner Rich Bragg, Commissioner Shawn Harvey, and Mayor Mark Robish.

Agenda Approval

Moved by Smith, seconded by Kludt, to approve the agenda. FOR: Bryan Smith, Rhonda Kludt, Rich Bragg, Shawn Harvey, and Mark Robish. CARRIED.

Public Forum

Angela Bailey, Library Director, informed that the mailbox and book drop in Wolsey is up, and the new book drop at the Huron Library is a drive up drop box. Commissioner Kludt stated the Senior Games are in Huron from August 7-10, and the Chamber is looking for volunteers for that event. National Night out from 5-8 p.m. at Campbell Park is on August 5th.

Consent Agenda

Moved by Smith, seconded by Bragg, to approve the Minutes of July 28, 2025; Personnel Items: Acknowledge the successful completion of the 60-day probationary period for Andrew Manolis following his reclassification to Maintenance III, effective July 31, 2025, Acknowledge the successful completion of the 60-day probationary period for Eugene Katz following his reclassification to Maintenance III, effective July 31, 2025; Fuel quotes by City Departments; Fireworks Public Display Permit submitted by Mike Hofer for an event at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds on August 27 and August 28; Payment of bills: July Gross Payroll: Governing Board $11,470.14, Planning $8,757.31, Information Technology $12,504.52, Finance $31,796.57, Human Resources $11,400.70, Engineering $44,838.23, General Government Buildings $7,909.16, Police Department $156,773.42, Fire Department $60,582.16, Inspection $12,853.31, Street $68,488.29, Library $55,730.66, Parks and Recreation $60,716.21, Tennis $1,468.29, Day Camp $13,643.31, Softball $3,736.36, Baseball $6,099.25, Gymnastics $1,444.46, Campgrounds $1,430.75, Other Recreation $895.44, Central Park Operations $97,678.54, Community Campus $7,168.42, Dispatch $41,261.67, Huron Event Center $5,949.84, Water-Sewer $88,641.23, Airport $8,380.78, Golf $28,569.44, Solid Waste $71,032.81; July 2025 Payroll Payables: AFSCME Council 65 Union Dues $832.96, American Family Life Insurance Cancer Insurance $1,425.38, City Finance Office Health Savings Account $21,498.44, City Finance Office Medical Reimbursement/Dependent Care $889.57, Credit Collection Bureau Garnishments $300.00, Fraternal Order of Police Union Dues $640.00, HB Telco Federal Credit Union $17,656.00, Internal Revenue Service Federal Taxes $2,000,996.07, Nordby Center $601.48, North Dakota Child Support Division $315.70, Office of Child Support Enforcement $1,563.70, South Dakota Retirement System Supplemental Retirement $20,657.66, South Dakota Retirement System $97,284.44, United Way $133.34; Amg-Avera Occupational Med – Random Drug Tests $73.20; AT&T Mobility – Paid Cell Phone/Broadband $975.55; Avera Flex – Health Insurance – Medical Reimburse July 23 to July 29, 2025 $864.05; Avera Health Insurance – Health Premium August 2025 $140,825.30; Beadle County Humane Society – August 2025 Allocation $6,666.67; City Finance Checks – Water, Sewer, Garbage $23,162.02; Civic Plus LLC – Q-94202: Work Engine, Streets $13,418.80; Cole Paper Inc. – Supplies $144.37; Core & Main LLC – Ductile Cover/Seal Returned $1,290.93; Core – Mark Midcontinent Inc. – Concession Supplies $3,163.69; Delta Dental of South Dakota – Dental Premium July 2025 $5,717.64; DGR Engineering – Professional Services Dakota Ave Utility Improvements $6,054.00; Dragt, Benjamin – Golf Sales July 24 to July 30, 2025 $7,400.11; Flatland Concrete, Inc. – Concrete for New Bathroom $3,098.99; Fonder, Stuart – Remove Freon from 20 Units $300.00; Galls LLC – Pants $365.47; Gary Zell’s Auto Glass Inc. – Windshield Repair $50.00; Gene Halsey – Repairs/Labor $356.86; Hawkins Inc. – Chemicals $7,377.80; Hefty Seed Company – Aquaneat/Weedar $145.46; Huron Area Senior Center I-2025 Allocation $15,000.00; Huron Garage Door Company – Repairs to Garage Door $138.77; Huron Pro Clean Plus LLC – Supplies $179.70; Huron University Foundation – Summer ‘25 MSED Graduate Program $13,275.00; Huron Welding LLC – Repair Pump Filter Baskets $120.00; Infrastructure Design Group – Professional Services Huron On Call Training $117.49; Key Contracting Inc. – Repairs at Lagoon #5, #6 $68,000.00; Legendary Lawns – Mowing, Tree Trimming $445.00; Midcontinent Communication – Internet $1,436.39; Water Deposit Refunds – Amlaner, Karen $10.21; NB Golf LLC – Golf Cart Repairs $708.10; NND LLC – July 25 Crossroads Utilities $4,253.19; NorthWestern Energy – Gas, Electrical $8,228.97; O’Reilly Auto Parts Inc. – Repairs $147.87; Office Equipment Service – TP Link Ac1750 Router $669.95; PB Sports – Shirts $872.00; Principal Life Insurance C-Vision Premium August 2025 $1,281.16; Riverfront Broadcasting – Display Ads $980.00; Siteone Landscape Supply I – Putting Cup $312.96; Stockwell Engineers Inc. – Professional Services Dakota Ave. Improvements $1,076.30; Vestis – Supplies $111.58; West-Way Trailers – Supplies $261.06; WW Tire Service Inc – Tires/Tire Repairs $4,088.56

FOR: Bryan Smith, Rhonda Kludt, Rich Bragg, Shawn Harvey, and Mark Robish. CARRIED.

Bid / Quote Items

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harvey, to approve the contract between Huron Community Campus and People’s Transit and authorize Doug Pietz, Huron Community Campus Executive Director to sign. The agreement covers the cost of marketing space on a People’s Transit bus, marketing budget funds will be used and this agreement is an annual agreement for $6,000.

FOR: Bryan Smith, Rhonda Kludt, Rich Bragg, Shawn Harvey, and Mark Robish. CARRIED.

Moved by Harvey, seconded by Bragg, to award Bid 2025-19 Live Floor Trailer for Solid Waste Department to Travis Body & Trailer, Inc. in the amount of $132,200.00.

FOR: Bryan Smith, Rhonda Kludt, Rich Bragg, Shawn Harvey, and Mark Robish. CARRIED.

Moved by Harvey, seconded by Smith, to approve Change Order #2 for 2023-21 New Transfer Facility for Solid Waste Department in the amount of $17,308.33 and authorize Mayor to sign.

FOR: Bryan Smith, Rhonda Kludt, Rich Bragg, Shawn Harvey, and Mark Robish. CARRIED.

Departmental Items

Moved by Smith, seconded by Kludt, to approve the conclusion of the Attorney Services Contract with Gary Blue of Blue, Wheeler, Banks, LLC.

FOR: Bryan Smith, Rhonda Kludt, Rich Bragg, Shawn Harvey, and Mark Robish. CARRIED.

Moved by Bragg, seconded by Kludt, to approve Overtime Request to South Dakota Department of Transportation for Huron Airport Construction Project and authorize Mayor to sign request letter. Recommended by Public Safety Committee and the Capital Asset Committee. Police Chief Derek Layher reminded the crosswalk legalities both pedestrians and vehicles are equally responsible for following the laws.

FOR: Bryan Smith, Rhonda Kludt, Rich Bragg, Shawn Harvey, and Mark Robish. CARRIED.

Moved by Bragg, seconded by Kludt, to approve Public Safety Request to add to existing pedestrian crossing signs and posts at 21 and Ohio SW. Capital Asset Committee recommends approval in the amount of $5,905 to come from Second Penny reserves.

FOR: Bryan Smith, Rhonda Kludt, Rich Bragg, Shawn Harvey, and Mark Robish. CARRIED.

Moved by Harvey, seconded by Bragg, to approve request by Chad Schroder, Park and Rec Director, to enter into an agreement with Picek Construction Company, Inc., to prepare a schematic design and preliminary budget for a new concession/restroom building at Memorial Baseball Park at a cost not to exceed $4,000 plus applicable taxes.

FOR: Bryan Smith, Rhonda Kludt, Rich Bragg, Shawn Harvey, and Mark Robish. CARRIED.

Work Session

Finance Director Paullyn Carey presented the first look at the 2026 Budget; commissioners reviewed the out-side budget request and the finance committee will review and bring recommendations on funding those requests. Also reviewed was the capital asset requests from departments with Library, Police, Park and Rec and Huron Community Campus gave updates; the committee will meet Mondays to review and make recommendations. The first reading for the budget will be September 8th, and the final reading will be September 29th. The commissioners will meet in work sessions to balance the budget.

Adjournment

There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

Mark Robish

Mayor

Paullyn Carey

Finance Director

