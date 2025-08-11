By: admin

Published August 22, 2025, in Public Notices

August 11, 2025,

5:30 p.m. MINUTES

Municipal Building City

Commission Room

The Board of City Commissioners of the City of Huron, South Dakota, met in regular session on August 11, 2025, 5:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building City Commission Room. The meeting was called to order by Mayor Mark Robish.

PRESENT: Commissioner Bryan Smith, Commissioner Rhonda Kludt, Commissioner Rich Bragg, Commissioner Shawn Harvey, and Mayor Mark Robish.

Public Forum

Commissioner Kludt informed that Day of Caring is tomorrow and if you would like to volunteer call 605-352-3537 and talk to Jen Bragg. Commissioner Smith explained that the City of Huron is honored with a contestant in the Miss America Contest, Jamie Kattner from Huron; congratulations to her, and it is a privilege to have Miss South Dakota and now going on to Miss America on September 7th. Jennifer Hofer, Jeanie’s Rentals 2141 Old Hwy 14, asked at the end of the meeting to speak in public forum. It was stated that she has 44 rental properties registered there was a violation; there was no notifications there was a problem, and as the landlord why was she not contacted. Mayor Robish stated that the City has to take care of it for safety, and stated that if they called it would be a courtesy call not an official call. Hofer asked why they have registration for rentals, Robish added inspect the inside not the outside, if tagged for grass why wasn’t it known to be done. City attorney Aaron Scheibe spoke on the issue so no commission action may be taken and this could wait and let there be some follow up. Mayor Robish stated that he will get back to them.

Consent Agenda

Moved by Smith, seconded by Kludt, to approve the Minutes of August 4, 2025; Fuel quotes by city departments; Personnel Items: Acknowledge the successful completion of the 60-day probationary period for Jessica Sokpo, part-time year-round Library Clerk, effective August 10, 2025. Accept the voluntary retirement of Beverly Dunn, Library Technician at the Huron Public Library, effective August 22, 2025. The Commissioners commend Bev for her dedication and wish her the best in retirement; Raffle Permit for Beadle County Humane Society for a Raffle at Ravine Lake Shelter on September 27th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Parade Permit submitted by Huron High School Student Council for a parade on September 26, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.; Raffle Permit submitted by SDS Central Chapter of Credit Unions for several raffles; Special Alcoholic Beverage License Application submitted by Goethel, Inc (Hurst’s Corner) for a wedding on August 30th at the Issac Walton; Payment of Bills: A-Ox Welding Supply Company – Cylinder Rental $399.55, Advance Auto Parts – Supplies $21.36, American Engineering Testing – Analytical Chemistry Testing $5,467.50, Avera Flex – Health Insurance – Medical Reimburse July 30 to August 5, 2025, $413.13, Axon Enterprise Inc-Taser Supplies $5,673.00, Blue, Wheeler & Banks LLP – June 25 Professional Services $3,500.00, Builders First Source – Expansion Joint $108.83, Building Sprinkler Inc. – Fire Sprinkler Inspection $480.00, Butler Machinery Company – Supplies $2,391.17, Carlson’s Service Center – Tire Rotate/Alignment $533.45, Century Link – Phone Lines $1,421.00, CivicPlus LLC – Online Code Hosting $682.50, Cole Paper Inc-Supplies $104.32, Colonial Life – Vol Life/AD&D Premium July 2025 $8,272.69, Commercial Asphalt – Hot Mix Home Plant $13,844.45, Connection Inc. – EAP August 2025 $557.35, Core – Mark Midcontinent Inc. – Concession Supplies $1,521.67, Dakota Central – Dakota Central Recycle February 2025 $72.00, DJ’s Travel Center – Fuel/Scale $8,667.95, DLL Finance LLC – Golf Cart Rental $3,580.80, Dragt, Benjamin – Golf Sales July 31 to August 6, 2025 $6,716.94, Ecolab Pest Elimination – Pest Control $150.87, Fair City Foods – Supplies $209.52, Farmers Cashway Do It Cent – Supplies/50 lbs. Field Marker $762.62, Fraternal Order of Police – National Night Out – Supplies/Bouncy $750.00, Gene Halsey – Grease $81.90, Grainger – Filters $492.40, Grayson Auto Parts – Supplies $690.32, Great Northern Environment – Supplies for Repairs $1,204.34, Hub City Roofing Inc. – Roof Repair $255.00, Huron Chamber & Visitors Bureau – Bid Men’s Rec/E Softball Tournament $1,000.00, Jensen Livestock Inc. – K-9 Food $109.80, Jim & Jake’s Sprinkler Service-Repairs/Labor $65.06, KIJV AM/FM-Digital Display Advertising $160.00, Language Line Services – Interpretation $39.00, Legendary Lawns – Mowing $35.00, Lincoln Auto-Freight/Tow $470.00, Locators & Supplies Inc. – Blue Wire Flags $124.06, Mac’s Hardware – Bolts/Extension Cord/Supplies $1,042.71, Mack Metal Sales Inc. – Supplies $30.55, Macqueen Equipment Inc. – Gear Replacement $8,586.45, Marco Technologies LLC – Hang TV Monitor-Symposium Rm $1,360.00, Menning Excavating, Inc. – Bid 2024-02 Water Main Replacement #6 $499,560.85, Mid-Dakota Rural Water System – Water Usage July 2025 $183,325.60, Midcontinent Communication – Advertising $360.00, Water Deposit Refunds – Koester, Kevin $23.87, NAPA Central Huron – Radiator/Oil/Filters/Supplies $1,837.51, NB Golf LLC – Golf Cart Repairs $2,087.31, Northern State University – Summer 2025 Huron District $12,380.40, Northwest Pipe Fittings In – Bug Emitter/ Supplies $2,141.21, NorthWestern Energy – Gas, Electric $24,488.86, Office Peeps Inc. – Office Supplies $902.07, Plainsman – Variance, Meetings Minutes $624.75, Prairieland Collections In – Utilities July 1 to July 31, 2025 $479.66, Real Time Translation – Translation July 16-31, 2025 $59.86, Santel Communications – Internet $156.50, South Dakota Solid Waste Management Association – Membership $550.00, South Dakota Federal Property – Supplies $241.00, Stahl, Shandy – Reimbursement Fuel Pierre Run $50.39, Stern – Bulk Oil $12,971.57, Thomson Reuters – West – Clear Law Enforcement Plus $142.40, Van Poll, Louise – Reimburse Hotel Historical Conference – Van Poll $80.00

FOR: Bryan Smith, Rhonda Kludt, Rich Bragg, Shawn Harvey, and Mark Robish. CARRIED.

Agenda Approval

Moved by Harvey, seconded by Smith, to approve the agenda.

FOR: Bryan Smith, Rhonda Kludt, Rich Bragg, Shawn Harvey, and Mark Robish. CARRIED.

Bid / Quote Items

Moved by Harvey, seconded by Bragg, to approve Pay Request #6 from Menning Excavating, Inc for Bid 2024-02 Water Main Replacement in the amount of $499,560.85

FOR: Bryan Smith, Rhonda Kludt, Rich Bragg, Shawn Harvey, and Mark Robish. CARRIED.

Departmental Items

Moved by Bragg, seconded by Kludt, to approve Capital Asset Committee recommendation to purchase Ravine Lake Aeration Pumps to replace old pumps in the amount of $2,663.46. The funds will come from Second Penny reserves and this is required per agreement with Game, Fish and Parks.

FOR: Bryan Smith, Rhonda Kludt, Rich Bragg, Shawn Harvey, and Mark Robish. CARRIED.

Finance Director Paullyn Carey stated, with the Huron Daily Plainsman no longer in operations and with the guidance of legal counsel regarding applicable laws, the City of Huron will be sending publications to the Sanborn Weekly Journal at this time.

Commissioner Kludt informed about the Labor Day Weekend Closure of Solid Waste Department – Rubble Site will be closed Saturday, August 30th, through Monday, September 1st, in observance of Labor Day. Monday’s Garbage, Recycling and Grass Collection will be done on Wednesday, September 3rd. Please have your containers out the night before as trucks will not be rerouted. If you have any questions, please call (605) 353-8542.

Executive Session

1. SDCL 1-25-2(1) Personnel

Moved by Shawn Harvey, seconded by Rich Bragg, time in executive session at 5:52 p.m. Note time out of executive session at 7:24 p.m.

FOR: Bryan Smith, Rhonda Kludt, Rich Bragg, Shawn Harvey, and Mark Robish. CARRIED.

Work Session

Commissioner Harvey questioned the look and ownership of the Welcome to Huron Signs on the four entry sides coming into town. Discussion was to go ahead and clean them up and work on ownership or leases for the locations.

The 2026 Budget was discussed with department heads regarding Capital Asset requests; Carey reviewed the budget changes with recommendations on the outside budget requests. Commissioners agreed, and those numbers are included in the totals; at this time, cuts will be looked at to balance the budget for the general fund. The Commissioners are hoping to have some insurance numbers and to go over totals next budget meeting.

Adjournment

There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

Mark Robish

Mayor

Paullyn Carey

Finance Director

Published once on August 21, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $88.75 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.