Published September 5, 2025, in Public Notices

INSTRUCTIONAL PLANNING CENTER

SPECIAL MEETING – AUGUST 25, 2025 – 5:30 p.m.

Roll Call: Tim Van Berkum, President, and members Garret Bischoff, Shelly Siemonsma, Ray Cardona, and Levi Kary, Superintendent Kraig Steinhoff and Kelly Christopherson, Business Manager.

Van Berkum called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.

Van Berkum led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Motion by Siemonsma, seconded by Bischoff, and unanimously carried to adopt the agenda as amended.

Dates to Remember include: August 27, Early Release – State Fair; August 28-29, No School/South Dakota State Fair; September 1, No School / Labor Day Holiday / South Dakota State Fair; September 8, Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m. – IPC. September 22, Board of Education Meeting 5:30 p.m. – IPC; September 22, High School Parent/Teacher Virtual Conferences; September 26, Homecoming Parade – Early Release; September 29-30, Washington 4-5 Center Parent/Teacher Conferences, 3:30-6:45 p.m.

Community Input for Items not on the Agenda

None.

Conflict Disclosure and Consideration of Waivers

None.

Motion by Bischoff, seconded by Siemonsma, and unanimously carried to approve the consent agenda including the following items: (1) The bills for payment as presented (see attached listing). (2) The hiring of Katie Nelson – Substitute Teacher $160.00 per day, Substitute Para-Educator $21.83 per hour, Substitute Nurse $34.08 per hour; Shanna Lovell – Substitute Teacher $160.00 per day, Substitute Para-Educator $21.83 per hour; Dana Grieve – Substitute Teacher $160.00 per day, Substitute Para-Educator $21.83 per hour; Susan Kaw – On-Call Interpreter $27.26 per hour. Lilianna Ramierz – Clean-Up Crew $30.66 per hour; Destinee Baysinger – Substitute Teacher $160.00 per day, Substitute Para-Educator $21.83 per hour. (3) The resignations of Kayleen Dornacher – Para-Educator/Library Aide, Madison – four years (August 27), Kyley Pell – Para-Educator, McKinley – six months (August 27). (4) Wellness Policy approved at the last board meeting listed outdated assignments. Please note the correct nursing assignment locations: Buchanan K-1 Center – Rita Baszler Lanners, School Nurse, Rita.BaszlerLanners@k12.sd.us; Madison 2-3 Center/McKinley – Tisha Harvey, School Nurse, Tisha.Harvey@k12.sd.us. (5) Advertising Agreement – Huron Arena & Tiger Stadium: Farmer’s Union, 2025-2030. Advertising Agreement – Huron Arena & Tiger Stadium: American Bank and Trust, 2025-2030. Advertising Agreement – Huron Arena: Stern, Inc, 2025-2030. Advertising Agreement – Huron Arena: Dakota Provisions, 2025-2030.

Celebrate Successes in the District

Superintendent Steinhoff reported on the successes in the District.

BILLS PAID THROUGH AUGUST 25, 2025

VENDOR, DESCRIPTION, AMOUNT

GENERAL

AG ED NET.COM, SUPPLIES $465.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, SUPPLIES $692.35

CITY OF HURON, UTILITIES $15,299.53

COLE PAPERS, INC., SUPPLIES $1,108.80

CREATIVE PRINTING COMPANY, SUPPLIES $230.67

DATA CONTROL, SUPPLIES $39.39

DJ’S TRAVEL CENTER, SUPPLIES $8.01

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE, INC., SUPPLIES $$294.72

GOVCONNECTION, INC., SUPPLIES $540.00

GRAYSON AUTO PARTS, SUPPLIES $68.45

GREENHOUSE MEGASTORE, SUPPLIES $4,184.35

HARLOW’S BUS SALES, INC., VEHICLES $89.63

HURON AREA CENTER FOR INDEPENDENCE, INC., PROFESSIONAL SERVICE $201.50

IDVILLE, SUPPLIES $522.37

IMAGINE LEARNING LLC, SUPPLIES $21,506.00

KOUF, JAMIE, INCENTIVE $125.00

LEXIA, SUPPLIES $1,050.00

MAC’S HARDWARE, SUPPLIES $15.28

MG OIL COMPANY, SUPPLIES $1,272.06

NAPA CENTRAL, SUPPLIES $597.95

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, UTILITIES $38,403.08

OFFICE PEEPS, SUPPLIES $313.99

RAINBOW FLOWER SHOP, SUPPLIES $37.00

RUNNINGS, SUPPLIES $33.31

SCHOOL SPECIALTY LLC, SUPPLIES $2,423.56

South Dakota Association of Career and Technical Education, DUES AND FEES $335.00

STAPLES, SUPPLIES $512.61

SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES OF AMERICA INC., SUPPLIES $924.46

SWANK MOVIE LICENSING USA, SUPPLIES $2,550.00

TELEMEDIA, LLC, SUPPLIES $1,123.00

THEMES AND VARIATIONS, SUPPLIES $200.00

US AUTOFORCE, SUPPLIES $4,577.70

WW TIRE SERVICE INC., REPAIRS $19.90

FUND TOTAL: $99,764.67

CAPITAL OUTLAY

DAKTRONICS, INC., SUPPLIES $409,770.00

FOLLETT SOFTWARE, LLC, SUPPLIES $6,335.35

GEOTEK ENGINEERING, PROFESSIONAL SERVICE $1,904.10

HARLOW’S BUS SALES, INC., VEHICLES $149,533.38

MCGRAW-HILL EDUCATION INC., SUPPLIES $5,306.76

NAPA CENTRAL, SUPPLIES $7,710.09

NORTH CENTRAL BUS SALES, SUPPLIES $279,902.00

OFFICE PEEPS, SUPPLIES $2,760.50

RARESTEP, INC., SUBSCRIPTION $5,814.00

FUND TOTAL: $869,036.18

SPECIAL EDUCATION

HURON EVENT CENTER TOP FLOOR EVENTS, EVENT $450.00

IMAGINE LEARNING LLC, SUPPLIES $4,700.00

FUND TOTAL: $5,150.00

CHECKING ACCOUNT TOTAL: $973,950.85

Reports

A. Good News Report – Amanda Reilly and Sarah Knouse presented a report about the school nutrition department.

B. Business Manager’s Report – Kelly Christopherson presented the Business Manager’s Report to the Board.

C. Superintendent’s Report – Kraig Steinhoff presented the Superintendent’s report to the Board.

Old Business

Motion by Siemonsma, seconded by Bischoff, and unanimously carried to approve changes to Policy GCA-1 Qualifications/Contracts for Administrators.

Motion by Siemonsma, seconded by Bischoff, and unanimously carried to approve changes to Policy GCB-1 Professional Staff Contracts and Compensation Plans /Administration.

Motion by Bischoff, seconded by Siemonsma, and unanimously carried to approve changes to Policy GCA-20 Professional Staff Positions EL (English Learner) Director.

Motion by Siemonsma, seconded by Bischoff, and unanimously carried to approve changes to Policy GC-20 Interpreting Services.

Motion by Bischoff, seconded by Siemonsma, and unanimously carried to approve changes to Policy GDA-26 Support Staff Positions.

Motion by Siemonsma, seconded by Bischoff, and unanimously carried to approve changes to Policy JA – Handbooks.

The Board conducted first reading of the proposed changes to the HSD Procurement Plan for Child Nutrition Programs. No action was taken.

The Board conducted first reading of the proposed changes to Policy CDB Organizational Chart. No action was taken.

New Business

Motion by Siemonsma, seconded by Bischoff, and unanimously carried to approve the tax request for the 2025 taxes payable in 2026.

Motion by Bischoff, seconded by Siemonsma, and unanimously approved to adjourn at 5:51 p.m.

Tim Van Berkum

President

Kelly

Christopherson

Business Manager

