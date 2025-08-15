Ila Mae Anderson

Huron

By:
Published August 15, 2025, in Obituaries

Ila Mae (Moe) Anderson, 92, of Huron, passed away on Aug. 2, 2025, surrounded by loved ones, at Avantara Huron.

A celebration of Ila’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 15, at American Lutheran Church in Huron, with burial in the Silver Creek Cemetery, rural Woonsocket. Her visitation will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church or to a charity of choice.

Ila Mae was born on her grandparents’ farm near Woonsocket, on Sept. 17, 1932, to William and Irene (Jacobson) Moe. She spent her childhood in Woonsocket and graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1950.

Later that year, on Dec. 2, 1950, Ila married Harry Anderson in Luverne, Minn. Together, they raised four children. Throughout her adult life, Ila worked as a banker, most recently at Farmers and Merchants Bank in Huron, where she retired in 1995.

A woman of deep faith, Ila was a longtime member of American Lutheran Church. Family was the cornerstone of Ila’s life. Ila had a special love for sewing and found joy and creativity in her craft. Her favorite color was blue.

Ila is survived by her children, Craig (Karen) Anderson, Barbara (Charles) Hoffman, and Billie (Margo) Anderson; her son-in-law, Kent Cooper; nine grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Ila was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Wallace and Keith Moe; her daughter, Ilene Anderson Cooper; and special friend, Don Gommer.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    August 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    July 27, 2025 July 28, 2025 July 29, 2025 July 30, 2025 July 31, 2025 August 1, 2025 August 2, 2025
    August 3, 2025 August 4, 2025 August 5, 2025 August 6, 2025 August 7, 2025 August 8, 2025 August 9, 2025
    August 10, 2025 August 11, 2025 August 12, 2025 August 13, 2025 August 14, 2025 August 15, 2025 August 16, 2025
    August 17, 2025 August 18, 2025 August 19, 2025 August 20, 2025 August 21, 2025 August 22, 2025 August 23, 2025
    August 24, 2025 August 25, 2025 August 26, 2025 August 27, 2025 August 28, 2025 August 29, 2025 August 30, 2025
    August 31, 2025 September 1, 2025 September 2, 2025 September 3, 2025 September 4, 2025 September 5, 2025 September 6, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 