By: admin

Published August 15, 2025, in Obituaries

Ila Mae (Moe) Anderson, 92, of Huron, passed away on Aug. 2, 2025, surrounded by loved ones, at Avantara Huron.

A celebration of Ila’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 15, at American Lutheran Church in Huron, with burial in the Silver Creek Cemetery, rural Woonsocket. Her visitation will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church or to a charity of choice.

Ila Mae was born on her grandparents’ farm near Woonsocket, on Sept. 17, 1932, to William and Irene (Jacobson) Moe. She spent her childhood in Woonsocket and graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1950.

Later that year, on Dec. 2, 1950, Ila married Harry Anderson in Luverne, Minn. Together, they raised four children. Throughout her adult life, Ila worked as a banker, most recently at Farmers and Merchants Bank in Huron, where she retired in 1995.

A woman of deep faith, Ila was a longtime member of American Lutheran Church. Family was the cornerstone of Ila’s life. Ila had a special love for sewing and found joy and creativity in her craft. Her favorite color was blue.

Ila is survived by her children, Craig (Karen) Anderson, Barbara (Charles) Hoffman, and Billie (Margo) Anderson; her son-in-law, Kent Cooper; nine grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Ila was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Wallace and Keith Moe; her daughter, Ilene Anderson Cooper; and special friend, Don Gommer.