Published September 23, 2025, in Headline News, School

This week makes history as the very first homecoming for the newly named WWSSC Bucks. The game will take place in Forestburg this year, which is also momentous as it has been three years since the last home game was played on that field. The Bucks will take on the Wagner Red Raiders, who have been ranked in the top five teams in 11B for the past few weeks.

Both Sanborn County schools have spirit weeks designated for kids to dress up, have fun and show school and team spirit. Woonsocket went with the “holidays” theme that is also the theme for the homecoming parade. Monday was Christmas Cozy (wear your favorite pajamas), Tuesday was Valentine’s Day (wear your favorite clothes covered in hearts, pink and red to “show the love”), Wednesday was Fourth of July (wear red, white and blue), Thursday is Happy Halloween (wear your favorite costume) and Friday is Spirit Day (wear your homecoming T-shirt or other school spirit gear).

Sanborn Central designated Monday as Adam Sandler/jersey day, Tuesday as USA day, Wednesday as Pajama day, Thursday as Twin day and Friday as Blackhawk/Bucks pride and class float day.

Woonsocket’s superintendent, Dr. Rod Weber, sent this statement to include to explain the plans for the parade. “On Friday, Sept. 26, the Woonsocket School will have their annual homecoming parade starting at 1 p.m. The theme this year (voted on by the student council) is “Holidays.” Businesses who are interested in participating in the parade can sign up when lining up for the parade at 12:30 p.m. by PVHC. The parade route will continue as it has the last few years from the south onto Dumont Ave. After the first time through, it will circle around three blocks on the east and come through twice starting by Santel. This gives everyone a chance to see the floats again and on which side their kids are on. The marching band will also have an opportunity to ride on their floats the second time through. We hope this continues to make the parade even more enjoyable.”

