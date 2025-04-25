James Anderson, Sr.

Huron

By:
Published April 25, 2025, in Obituaries

James A. Anderson Sr., 82, of Huron, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. 

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 26, at St. Martin Cemetery in Huron. A celebration of his life will follow at 11 a.m. at the Nordby Exhibit Hall in Huron.

Jim was born on April 5, 1942, in Lane, to Emil and Alice Anderson. He lived with his family in Woonsocket, attending Catholic school through the eighth grade. He moved to Huron, where he worked as a truck driver for Farmland, Dakotaland Feeds, and Sunbird Feeds. He was a member of the South Dakota National Guard.

On July 26, 1966, he married Donna M. Englehart.

He is survived by his wife, Donna of Huron; son, Jimmy (Shelley); daughter, Denise; two grandchildren; his sister, Norma; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Alice; sister, Inez; aunts, Hannah and Nellie; uncle, Oliver; nephew, Craig; and nephew-in-law, David Giedd.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    April 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    March 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 April 1, 2025 April 2, 2025 April 3, 2025 April 4, 2025 April 5, 2025
    April 6, 2025 April 7, 2025 April 8, 2025 April 9, 2025 April 10, 2025 April 11, 2025 April 12, 2025
    April 13, 2025 April 14, 2025 April 15, 2025 April 16, 2025 April 17, 2025 April 18, 2025 April 19, 2025
    April 20, 2025 April 21, 2025 April 22, 2025 April 23, 2025 April 24, 2025 April 25, 2025 April 26, 2025
    April 27, 2025 April 28, 2025 April 29, 2025 April 30, 2025 May 1, 2025 May 2, 2025 May 3, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 