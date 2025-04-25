By: admin

Published April 25, 2025, in Obituaries

James A. Anderson Sr., 82, of Huron, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 26, at St. Martin Cemetery in Huron. A celebration of his life will follow at 11 a.m. at the Nordby Exhibit Hall in Huron.

Jim was born on April 5, 1942, in Lane, to Emil and Alice Anderson. He lived with his family in Woonsocket, attending Catholic school through the eighth grade. He moved to Huron, where he worked as a truck driver for Farmland, Dakotaland Feeds, and Sunbird Feeds. He was a member of the South Dakota National Guard.

On July 26, 1966, he married Donna M. Englehart.

He is survived by his wife, Donna of Huron; son, Jimmy (Shelley); daughter, Denise; two grandchildren; his sister, Norma; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Alice; sister, Inez; aunts, Hannah and Nellie; uncle, Oliver; nephew, Craig; and nephew-in-law, David Giedd.