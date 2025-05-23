By: admin

Published May 23, 2025, in Obituaries

Janet Bobeldyke, 89, of Huron, passed away Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls.

Her funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 21, at the Riverview United Methodist Church. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery. Her visitation was Tuesday, May 20, at the Kuhler Funeral Home.

L. Janet Stanfield was born June 11, 1935, to Dean and Grace (Butts) Stanfield, near Artesian. She grew up in the Artesian area and attended a one-room country school through the eighth grade. She continued her education at Artesian High School, where she enjoyed participating in the Junior and Senior plays. Janet graduated from high school in 1953.

Janet then moved to Huron, where she met Phillip Armour. They married and had four children. They later divorced. In 1980, Janet married Ernest Bobeldyke. They made their home in Huron. Ernie passed away in 1993. Janet was employed at Randall Foods, now Coborn’s, in the bakery department for 32 years, retiring in 1999. Later in 1999, she started working at K-Mart until it closed. She volunteered at Helping Hands Thrift Store and at Huron Regional Medical Center.

Janet was an active member of the Riverview United Methodist Church, where she attended bible study, served on the communion committee and was a member of the Fourth Happening ladies’ group.

Janet is survived by her four children, Clyde (Deb McKittrick) Armour of Huron, Cindy Bobeldyke of Huron, Tim Armour of Nebraska and Laurie (Ron) Roy of Huron; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Seter of Boise, Idaho; and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernie; one son-in-law, Jim Bobeldyke; two grandchildren, CJ Armour and Corey Armour; and her siblings, Eldon Stanfield, Ralph Stanfield, Bruce Stanfield, Robert Stanfield, Donna Scheele and Alice Joy.