By: admin

Published March 7, 2025, in Obituaries

James “Jim” Cross, 61, of Woonsocket, passed away at home with loved ones by his side on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

Funeral services were held Friday, Feb. 28, at RiverTree Church in Mitchell. Burial was in West Lawn Cemetery in Letcher. Visitation was Thursday with a prayer service at RiverTree Church. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

James Dean Cross was born Nov. 4, 1963, to Russ and Judy (Mikkelson) Cross in Chamberlain. He grew up in the Mount Vernon area which he called home his entire life. Jim graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1983. During Jim’s high school career, he was active on the track team. He set several school records and retained them for several years.

Jim married Kimberly Ann Peppmuller on Oct. 20, 1984, in Mitchell. As a young man, Jim developed a true love for horses. He hauled the entire family to Oklahoma to enroll in horseshoeing school. Along with his love of horses and speed, he naturally became an avid horse racing enthusiast. Jim and Kim raced many horses throughout Nebraska and South Dakota for years. Jim enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sports games. He supported several young people in their rodeo endeavors. Jim was a truck driver by trade. He was meticulous about the cleanliness of, not only his trucks, but also of his peer’s trucks. Jim’s greatest love was for his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kim; children, Jamie (Eric) Deutsch of Frankfort, Kyle Cross, and Tanner (Karlee) Cross of Woonsocket; five grandchildren; parents, Russ and Judy; one sister, Darla (David) Enfield; father-in-law, Jerry Moody of Woonsocket; sisters-in-law, Shelly (David) Piper, Pam (Jamie) Rasmussen, Tanya (Dave) Mammenga, and Christie (Jeremy) Gunkel; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Connie Earley, grandparents, and nephew.