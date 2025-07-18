JOHN MALIYEKAL

St. Joseph Province

By:
Published July 18, 2025, in Opinion

Rev. Fr. John Maliyekal, VC, 93, died on June 21, 2025.

Rev. Fr. John Maliyekal Paily VC was a dedicated member of the Vincentian Congregation, St. Joseph’s Province.

Rev. Fr. John served with admirable commitment in the Diocese of Sioux Falls from 1991 to 2006. During his ministry, he served in several parishes, including Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary; St. George Parish, Scotland; St. Martin’s Catholic Church; and St. Wilfrid Catholic Church, Woonsocket.

Fr. John was remembered as a humble and prayerful missionary, known for his simplicity, kindness, and pastoral zeal. His years of service left a deep and lasting impact on many.

Editor’s note: The above obituary was taken from the St. Wilfrid Catholic Church bulletin.

