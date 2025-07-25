JOHN ROACHE

Huron

By:
Published July 25, 2025, in Obituaries

John F. Roache, 66, of Huron, passed away on July 16, 2025, in his hometown of Huron. 

Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, July 22, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Visitation was prior to services, and burial followed services at St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery. 

John was born and raised in South Dakota. Johnny earned his BS degree in Education from Northern University in Aberdeen and taught in both Pine Ridge and Sisseton-Wahpeton. 

After his teaching career, Johnny returned to Huron and joined his father in real estate. He became part owner of Montgomery Agency and later founded his own brokerage, Selling South Dakota. Johnny’s achievements in real estate included earning Rookie of the Year, the Rising Star Award in 2013, and being named Realtor of the Year and President of the Huron Board of Realtors in 2015. Early in his career, he was named as one of the top two national salesmen for Schwan’s Foods in Charleston, S.C.  

Johnny served his community through various financial partnerships and Meals on Wheels. His son and grandchildren brought him both joy and pride. 

A passionate collector, Johnny enjoyed restoring vintage cars and motorcycles. Music was another great love, and he often attended Joe Bonamassa concerts or played his own guitars. 

Johnny is survived by his son, Brad (Tressa) VanRay; his five grandchildren; his sisters, Sandra (Jon) Gilchrist of Bixby, Okla; Suzanne (Curt Kempf) Vandeberg of Huron; and Carrie (Chris) Nipe of Madison; and many nieces and nephews. 

John was preceded in death by his parents, John Roache Jr. and Pat (Parsons) Roache; and his brother, Marty Roache.

Arrangements are with Nurnberg-Basham Funeral Service.

