Joyce North

Huron

By:
Published June 20, 2025

Joyce North, 92, of Huron, passed away at Avantara Nursing Home on Nov. 28, 2024. 

Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 28, at Welter Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery in Huron. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday morning.

Joyce June Hofer was born June 13, 1932, to Jake and Sarah Hofer on a farm north of Huron. Joyce attended school and lived in and around Huron her whole life. Joyce met Ted North when he offered to fix her bicycle.  On Feb. 19, Ted and Joyce eloped in Woonsocket, married by the justice of the peace.

Joyce is survived by three daughters, Kathleen (Ron) of Huron, Karen (Joe Schnell) of Lake Preston, and Debra (Michael Bathke) of George, Iowa; four grandchildren, including Melissa (Robbie) Baruth of Alpena; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Delmer (Renee), Jeraine and Robert Hofer; sisters-in-law, Judy Hofer and Wanda Hofer; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; grandson, Michael Hershman; brother, Dale Hofer; stepbrother, Bill Hofer; niece, Penny Hofer; and all 16 of Ted’s brothers and sisters.

