On Tuesday, Sept. 9, the SCW junior high girls started the night of volleyball in Woonsocket against Corsica-Stickney. There are enough girls out this year to have separate teams of seventh graders and eighth graders. The seventh grade won their match in three sets with scores of 25-23, 18-25 and 15-13. The eighth-grade ladies took care of their match in just two sets with final scores of 25-19 for both sets for the win.

On Thursday, Sept. 11, the Lady Blackhawks hosted Parkston, and this time the eighth-grade team started things off. Going first must have thrown them off a little, as they ended the night with a loss in two with set scores of 17-25 and 11-25. The seventh graders played next and ended their match in an easy two-set victory with scores of 25-10 and 25-19.

The eighth-grade ladies redeemed themselves a bit with a great performance at the JVC junior high tournament on Saturday, Sept. 13, in Huron. In their first round, they played DeSmet and won in two sets with scores of 25-21 and 25-16. Their second round had them up against the Huron eighth grade girls, and the Lady Blackhawks came out on top of that one, as well, with scores of 25-18 and 25-12. In their third and final match for the day, they played the Wessington Springs Spartans and lost a tough battle in three sets with scores of 20-25, 25-19 and 13-15, to end with a close second-place finish.

The junior-high team played Wessington Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 16, with hopefully, a more positive outcome, and they then have another tournament on Saturday, Sept. 20 in Wessington Springs. 

