Lloyd and Audrey Kempf of Woonsocket recently returned from the National Senior Games in Des Moines, Iowa. This year, over 12,000 athletes were in attendance, which was a record for the organization.
Lloyd received a gold medal in the three-point basketball shoot; silver medals for 50-meter dash, high jump, pole vault, hammer throw and free throw shoot; and a bronze medal in hammer throw. The basketball team he was on received a fifth-place ribbon.
Audrey won a bronze medal in hammer throw, a seventh-place ribbon in discus, and an eighth-place ribbon in shot put.
…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!
Tweet