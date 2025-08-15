By: admin

Published August 15, 2025, in Area News, Woonsocket

Lloyd and Audrey Kempf of Woonsocket recently returned from the National Senior Games in Des Moines, Iowa. This year, over 12,000 athletes were in attendance, which was a record for the organization.

Lloyd received a gold medal in the three-point basketball shoot; silver medals for 50-meter dash, high jump, pole vault, hammer throw and free throw shoot; and a bronze medal in hammer throw. The basketball team he was on received a fifth-place ribbon.

Audrey won a bronze medal in hammer throw, a seventh-place ribbon in discus, and an eighth-place ribbon in shot put.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!