LaDonna Mette

Madison

By:
Published September 26, 2025, in Obituaries

LaDonna Mette, 60, of Madison, died Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 29, at St. John Lutheran Church in Howard. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 28, at the Willoughby Funeral Home.

LaDonna Rae Mette, was born on July 1, 1965, in Huron, to Burnette and Roberta (Lusk) Mette. She attended school in Howard, graduating in 1983 from Howard High School. She spent her younger years bartending and waitressing, as well as several years in the customer service field. After she moved to Madison, she farmed, and in her final working days, she was in the deli department at the One Stop.

Some of her hobbies included co-ed softball, bowling, pool, camping, playing bean bags with family, cheering on her daughter at tractor pulls, and her granddaughters at their county horse shows. She enjoyed good old country music as well.

LaDonna is survived by her daughters, Amanda (Adam) Peterson of Fedora, Allissa Mette of Howard, Lindsey Genzlinger (Blake) of Letcher, and Taryn Beck of Madison; two granddaughters; and siblings, Don (Donna) Mette, Scott (Dawn) Mette, Dick Mette, T.J. Eich (Leanne), and Michelle (Chris) Feterl.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, Hank and Lorraine Mette, and Eugene and Frances Lusk; and aunts, uncles and family friends. 

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 31, 2025 September 1, 2025 September 2, 2025 September 3, 2025 September 4, 2025 September 5, 2025 September 6, 2025
    September 7, 2025 September 8, 2025 September 9, 2025 September 10, 2025 September 11, 2025 September 12, 2025 September 13, 2025
    September 14, 2025 September 15, 2025 September 16, 2025 September 17, 2025 September 18, 2025 September 19, 2025 September 20, 2025
    September 21, 2025 September 22, 2025 September 23, 2025 September 24, 2025 September 25, 2025 September 26, 2025 September 27, 2025
    September 28, 2025 September 29, 2025 September 30, 2025 October 1, 2025 October 2, 2025 October 3, 2025 October 4, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 