By: admin

Published September 26, 2025, in Obituaries

LaDonna Mette, 60, of Madison, died Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 29, at St. John Lutheran Church in Howard. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 28, at the Willoughby Funeral Home.

LaDonna Rae Mette, was born on July 1, 1965, in Huron, to Burnette and Roberta (Lusk) Mette. She attended school in Howard, graduating in 1983 from Howard High School. She spent her younger years bartending and waitressing, as well as several years in the customer service field. After she moved to Madison, she farmed, and in her final working days, she was in the deli department at the One Stop.

Some of her hobbies included co-ed softball, bowling, pool, camping, playing bean bags with family, cheering on her daughter at tractor pulls, and her granddaughters at their county horse shows. She enjoyed good old country music as well.

LaDonna is survived by her daughters, Amanda (Adam) Peterson of Fedora, Allissa Mette of Howard, Lindsey Genzlinger (Blake) of Letcher, and Taryn Beck of Madison; two granddaughters; and siblings, Don (Donna) Mette, Scott (Dawn) Mette, Dick Mette, T.J. Eich (Leanne), and Michelle (Chris) Feterl.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, Hank and Lorraine Mette, and Eugene and Frances Lusk; and aunts, uncles and family friends.