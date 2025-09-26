By: admin

Published September 26, 2025, in Sports

The SCW Lady Blackhawks were on the road for two games this week, and they ended victoriously in three sets for both contests. The first night was on Tuesday, Sept. 16, in Wessington Springs. The junior varsity started with their own win with set scores 25-13, 27-29 and 15-8. There were no stats available for that game.

The varsity ladies worked well together and ended the match against Wessington Springs in three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-17.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Rutland to take on the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (ORR) Raiders. The junior varsity played a good game, earning a victory in two sets with scores of 25-19 and 25-16.

The SCW varsity squad covered the court well and brought home a victory in three sets; scores were 25-18, 25-17 and 25-20.

The varsity ladies improve to 8-5 on the season. They faced Wolsey-Wessington on Tuesday, Sept. 23, at home in Forestburg and have their next court time scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 30, against Highmore-Harrold in Woonsocket.

