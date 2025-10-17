By: admin

Published October 17, 2025, in Sports

On Monday, Oct. 6, the SCW junior high and C-team Lady Blackhawks traveled to Mitchell for games against the Mitchell Christian Golden Eagles. The junior high ladies played with a mixed team of both seventh and eighth graders and brought home a win in three sets with scores of 25-21, 19-25 and 15-8. The C-team took their game to four sets but also ended with a victory. Set scores were 25-8, 19-25, 25-23 and 25-15.

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, the Lady Blackhawks were on the road to Sunshine Bible Academy. There were only JV and varsity games. The JV won theirs in two sets with scores of 25-23 and 25-13. There were no individual stats available for that game.

The varsity girls played a good, solid game taking the Crusaders in three sets with scores of 16-25, 11-25 and 11-25.

On Thursday, Oct. 9, the Lady Blackhawks hosted the Tripp-Delmont/Armour (TDA) Nighthawks in Woonsocket. The seventh graders played first and won their match in three sets with scores of 26-24, 5-25 and 15-13. The eighth graders played the second game of the evening and came back from a first set deficit but ended with a loss in three. Set scores were 20-25, 25-22 and 2-15.

The junior varsity game followed and SCW won easily in two sets with scores of 25-14 and 25-16.

The SCW varsity squad landed on the court with conviction as they played incredibly well in their first two sets, winning them with scores of 26-24 and 25-12. Then a proverbial switch got flipped and they struggled in the next two sets with scores of 11-25 and 18-25. The Lady Blackhawks dug deep and ended the five-set match up with the Nighthawks in an SCW victory with the final set score of 15-11.

The Lady Blackhawks had a busy week scheduled for this week, as well, with a game at home in Forestburg against Howard on Monday, Oct. 13 and then a game on Tuesday, Oct. 14 against Iroquois/Lake Preston in Iroquois. Their next game is tonight (Thursday) in Woonsocket against Kimball/White Lake with junior high starting at 4 p.m., and then they play Hitchcock-Tulare in Tulare on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

