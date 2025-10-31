By: admin

Published October 31, 2025, in Sports

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, the SCW volleyball teams traveled to Hitchcock for a night of volleyball against the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots. They started with an eighth-grade match that the younger Lady Blackhawks won in two sets with scores of 25-19 and 25-22, and they played a third set just for fun and to help get more playing time for the younger junior high girls, and they won that set 15-6.

Next up was the junior varsity game with the SCW JV ladies bringing home a win in two sets with scores of 25-22 and 25-17. It was a team effort as the stats were spread out fairly well.

The varsity ladies ended the night with a loss in three sets, but they were all very entertaining as Hitchcock-Tulare has a solid team, and the Lady Blackhawks met the challenge of playing right with them. The set scores were 20-25, 23-25, and 20-25.

The Lady Blackhawks were on the road for both games they had last week. They made the trek to Emery to play the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies on Friday, Oct. 24 and started with the junior high girls playing a seventh-grade game. They split their sets with scores of 25-21 and 20-25. The eighth graders played their own game next and won in two sets with scores of 25-20 and 25-16.

The junior varsity girls accomplished their second win of the week with a two-set victory over the JV Huskies. Set scores were 25-19 and 25-20.

The final game of the night and the week found the SCW varsity squad losing their second tough battle of the week in three sets with scores of 25-27, 15-25 and 19-25 against the Huskies.

The Lady Blackhawks had their last regular-season game on Tuesday at home in Forestburg against the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans. The first round of the Region 3B Tournament is on Monday, Nov. 3, where the seventh and eighth seeded teams in the region will play. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket is currently sitting in the sixth-seed position, so their post-season play will start on Tuesday, Nov. 4, and the region championship game will be on Thursday, Nov. 6. Times and locations were not determined at press time.

…Read individual stats and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!