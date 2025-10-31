Lady Blackhawks face tough teams on the road

By:
Published October 31, 2025, in Sports

On Tuesday, Oct. 21, the SCW volleyball teams traveled to Hitchcock for a night of volleyball against the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots. They started with an eighth-grade match that the younger Lady Blackhawks won in two sets with scores of 25-19 and 25-22, and they played a third set just for fun and to help get more playing time for the younger junior high girls, and they won that set 15-6.

Next up was the junior varsity game with the SCW JV ladies bringing home a win in two sets with scores of 25-22 and 25-17. It was a team effort as the stats were spread out fairly well.

The varsity ladies ended the night with a loss in three sets, but they were all very entertaining as Hitchcock-Tulare has a solid team, and the Lady Blackhawks met the challenge of playing right with them. The set scores were 20-25, 23-25, and 20-25.

The Lady Blackhawks were on the road for both games they had last week. They made the trek to Emery to play the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies on Friday, Oct. 24 and started with the junior high girls playing a seventh-grade game. They split their sets with scores of 25-21 and 20-25. The eighth graders played their own game next and won in two sets with scores of 25-20 and 25-16. 

The junior varsity girls accomplished their second win of the week with a two-set victory over the JV Huskies. Set scores were 25-19 and 25-20.

The final game of the night and the week found the SCW varsity squad losing their second tough battle of the week in three sets with scores of 25-27, 15-25 and 19-25 against the Huskies.

The Lady Blackhawks had their last regular-season game on Tuesday at home in Forestburg against the Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Titans. The first round of the Region 3B Tournament is on Monday, Nov. 3, where the seventh and eighth seeded teams in the region will play. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket is currently sitting in the sixth-seed position, so their post-season play will start on Tuesday, Nov. 4, and the region championship game will be on Thursday, Nov. 6. Times and locations were not determined at press time. 

…Read individual stats and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    November 2025
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    October 26, 2025 October 27, 2025 October 28, 2025 October 29, 2025 October 30, 2025 October 31, 2025 November 1, 2025
    November 2, 2025 November 3, 2025 November 4, 2025 November 5, 2025 November 6, 2025 November 7, 2025 November 8, 2025
    November 9, 2025 November 10, 2025 November 11, 2025 November 12, 2025 November 13, 2025 November 14, 2025 November 15, 2025
    November 16, 2025 November 17, 2025 November 18, 2025 November 19, 2025 November 20, 2025 November 21, 2025 November 22, 2025
    November 23, 2025 November 24, 2025 November 25, 2025 November 26, 2025 November 27, 2025 November 28, 2025 November 29, 2025
    November 30, 2025 December 1, 2025 December 2, 2025 December 3, 2025 December 4, 2025 December 5, 2025 December 6, 2025

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 