By: admin

Published November 6, 2025, in Sports

For a nice end to their regular-season play, the SCW Lady Blackhawks beat the visiting Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MVP) Titans in Forestburg last Tuesday night. After a rough start and losing the first set, the SCW varsity ladies rallied back and won the next three sets for the victory. Set scores were 17-25, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-17.

Prior to the varsity match, the junior high started the night, with the seventh grade losing both sets to the MVP girls with scores of 19-25 and 10-25. The eighth-grade girls also played a two-set match, and they split theirs with MVP with set scores of 16-25 and 25-22.

The junior varsity ended their season with another win at home as they struck down the JV Titans in three sets with scores of 25-18, 16-25 and 15-11.

The Lady Blackhawks’ junior varsity coach, Jordan VonEye, commented about the team as they finish their season, “JV finished the year 12-4. They ended the year playing some of their best volleyball, and I can’t wait to see what heights that group takes our program.”

The varsity ladies started their post-season in the Region 3B Tournament against Colman-Egan on Tuesday, Nov. 4. If they won that game, they advance to the championship round tonight (Thursday). If they lost on Tuesday night, their season will end there. Look for highlights of those games in next week’s issue.

