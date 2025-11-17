By: admin

Published November 17, 2025, in Sports

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Lady Blackhawks volleyball team traveled to Emery to take on the Colman-Egan Lady Hawks in the first round of postseason play. The Lady Blackhawks fought hard but came up short in three sets with scores, 17-25, 15-25 and 15-25, losing to the Lady Hawks and ending their playoff run.

The Lady Blackhawks finished the season with a solid 18-10 record. With seven seniors graduating, there will be lots of room for underclassmen to step up and fill the roles for the program next year.

