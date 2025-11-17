Lady Blackhawks’ playoff run ends in first round

By:
Published November 17, 2025, in Sports

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Lady Blackhawks volleyball team traveled to Emery to take on the Colman-Egan Lady Hawks in the first round of postseason play. The Lady Blackhawks fought hard but came up short in three sets with scores, 17-25, 15-25 and 15-25, losing to the Lady Hawks and ending their playoff run.

The Lady Blackhawks finished the season with a solid 18-10 record. With seven seniors graduating, there will be lots of room for underclassmen to step up and fill the roles for the program next year.

See pictures and individual stats in this week's issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal

