By: admin

Published March 14, 2025, in Headline News, Sports

On Thursday, March 6, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Lady Blackhawks traveled to the Corn Palace in Mitchell to take on the Corsica-Stickney Lady Jaguars in the SODAK16. These two teams met earlier in the regular season that ended with a buzzer beater that put Corsica-Stickney ahead of SCW by one point, so the Lady Blackhawks anticipated a close competition and looked forward to redeeming themselves. The matchup met the hype with an intense contest that saw the Lady Blackhawks down at half, but the ladies stepped up in a big way in the third quarter to take the lead and held off the Lady Jaguars in the fourth quarter to win the game with a final score of 45-43, SCW. With their SODAK16 win, the Lady Blackhawks are headed to the State B Girls Basketball Tournament this weekend, Thursday, March 13, to Saturday, March 15.

