By: admin

Published May 9, 2025, in Public Notices

Larry Walz, 74, of Huron, passed away on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

His visitation with a prayer service was Sunday, May 4, at Kuhler Funeral Home in Huron. His interment was Monday, May 5, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, with a memorial service at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Military honors were provided by the Huron Veterans Council.

Larry Allen Walz was born Dec. 28, 1950, to Alvin and Mary Alice (Reinschmidt) Walz, at Huron Regional Medical Center. His parents farmed outside of Yale, and he was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church on Jan. 28, 1951. The family moved to Huron in the early 1950s where Larry was confirmed at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church on Sept. 5, 1964.

He graduated in 1969 from Huron High School before joining the United States Navy, where he served until 1975. Honorably discharged at the rank of Fire Control Technician–Missile Radar–2nd Class, aboard the USS Farragut, Larry saw the world.

After his Navy career, in 1977, he graduated from Mitchell Technical College with a degree in electronics and communications. In the fall of 1977, Larry began a nearly 37-year career with Terex Manufacturing (then Telelect), in Huron, retiring in 2014 as a machinist. In 1977, Larry married Anita Johnson. Their son, Andrew, was born in 1981. Their marriage ended in 1988. He became involved in a support group where he became a trained facilitator to help others. In 1989, Larry married Regela “Reg” Kuhns.

Larry was an active follower and participant in softball, bowling, golf, hunting and fishing. He was an amateur photographer, wrote poetry, and pursued spiritual fulfillment through leadership as an elder, Sunday school teacher, and Bible study participant. Larry was a fan of rock music. Larry and Reg also did musical programs at local nursing homes with family and friends. In the 2000s, health issues began to limit Larry’s activities.

Larry is survived by his wife, Regela; son, Andrew (Jennifer); two grandchildren; Andrew’s mother, Anita; Andrew’s grandmother, Jeanette; his brothers, Darryl (Marla), Craig (Beth) and Doug (Mary); his sister-in-law, Patti (Wayne); his uncle, Howard (Connie); his aunts, Gail and Jan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Alice and Alvin; his brother, Kirk; his sister-in-law, Roberta; his grandparents; uncles; aunts; and cousins.