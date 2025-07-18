By: admin

Published July 18, 2025, in Obituaries

LaVerne M. Hein, 93, of Huron, passed away on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Her funeral service was on Friday, July 11, at American Lutheran Church in Huron. Burial followed at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was on Thursday, July 10, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron and one hour prior to her funeral service at the church on Friday.

LaVerne was born on Dec. 30, 1931, on the family farm in rural Huron to Carl and Marie (Drussell) Fenske. She was baptized on March 13, 1932, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran and later confirmed as a teenager at American Lutheran Church in November 1948. She was united in marriage to Eugene Hein on June 3, 1955, at American Lutheran Church in Huron. They farmed for several years in the Iroquois area.

LaVerne was a representative for Stanley Home Products, a member of the Huron Senior Center, RSVP, Nutritional Advisory Council, and American Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening and horticulture, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed cleaning poultry and treasured spending time with her family.

LaVerne is survived by her three sons, Ronnie (Debra) Hein, of Buffalo, Wyo., and Steve (Vicky) Hein and Rick (Lori) Hein, both of Iroquois; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene in 1988; one grandson, RJ Hein; and her sister, June Pearson.