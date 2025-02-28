Leon Amdahl

Woonsocket

Published February 28, 2025, in Obituaries

Leon “Lee” Amdahl, 75, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Avera Weskota Memorial Hospital. 

A celebration of life was held Monday, Feb. 24, at the 4-H building in Forestburg.

Arrangements were with Basham Funeral Service.

Leon “Lee” Merle Amdahl was born March 7, 1949, at Peabody Hospital in Webster. He was the fourth of nine children born to Dale Percy Amdahl and Jeanette Ruth (Hjellming) Amdahl. He attended school until the eighth grade, then he headed out into the world to help support his family, working various jobs throughout the state. It wasn’t until he joined the US Army in 1968 and served in Vietnam that he received his GED.

On May 10, 1975, he married Della Bessey, and to this union, one child was born. They built their life north of Woonsocket, raising hay, cattle and horses.

Lee could be counted on to show up and work hard and drive truck. It wasn’t until his later years that his knack for story telling truly evolved. “To make a long story short” was not in his vocabulary. He did what he loved up to the very end.

Lee is survived by his wife of 49 years, Della Amdahl; daughter, Bobbi Jo (Monty) Williams; four grandchildren; sister, Shelley (Arlo) Anderson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Ruth Amdahl; brothers, Baby Jerry, Gary, Les, Kevin, and Terry Amdahl; sisters, Sharon Snell and Linda Bauman; and parents-in-law, Lloyd and Wolina (Weaver) Bessey.

