Published February 25, 2025, in Area News, Headline News, Letcher

PICTURED ARE Stephen Escobin and Ginger Manke, the new owners of Buckshot’s in Letcher.

After 16 years of running Buckshot’s Roadhouse in Letcher, Shirley Enfield and her daughter, Angie, decided it was time to hand over the spatula, so they put the place up for sale in April of 2024. As with most businesses in a small town, it took a little time for someone to decide if it was an endeavor they wanted to take on and to get everything in order to do so. Well, the wait is over as Stephen Escobin and Ginger Manke have stepped into the role of business owners as they took over operations of Buckshot’s in Letcher earlier this month.

According to the new owners, Letcher has always felt like home to them. Manke didn’t live in Sanborn County full-time growing up, but she spent every other weekend of her childhood on the family farm located about six miles north of Letcher. When she moved here permanently in 2017, she wanted to find different ways to integrate with the community as she stated, “Letcher is a very cute little town, and I really like the people here.”

