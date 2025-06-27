Letcher Teener Baseball receives pitching machine

By:
Published June 27, 2025, in Area News, Artesian, Headline News, Letcher, Sports, Woonsocket

In support of the Letcher Teener Hawks VFW baseball teams, a Sports Attack Junior Hack Attack Baseball Pitching Machine was purchased by Woonsocket Legion Post 29, Letcher Legion Tormey-Stach Post 93, Artesian Legion Jackson Hall Post 47 and Agtegra of Woonsocket.  The pitching machine allows the batter to see the ball clearly all the way through the feeding motion, acceleration and release, just like a live pitcher. The hitter sees when to stride and the angle of release, giving him an actual live-arm sense of timing and location. The pitching machine will throw right and left-handed curves, sliders, split fingers, knuckle and fastballs up to 70+ MPH.  The machine also supports fielding practice as the throwing head pivots instantly in any direction for ground balls, line drives, pop-ups and 250-foot fly balls. Coach Jonathan Linke says that the machine has been very helpful in making practices more effective in both building skills and use of time available, and definitely has had an impact on the players’ performance in games.

