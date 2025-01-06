By: admin

Published January 24, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the December 16th, 2024, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve wages for 2025 as listed:

Mayor – $140.00 per meeting;

Trustee – $120.00 per meeting;

Finance Officer – $19.50 per hour/Annual Report – $600.00;

Water Superintendent/Tester – $700.00 per month;

Water Meter Reader – $150.00 per month;

Custodian – $19.50 per hour;

Maintenance Worker – $700.00 per month;

Lost Time – $30.00 per hour;

Mileage Reimbursement – $0.67 a mile;

Grounds/Summer – $12.00-$18.00 DOE

West Nile – $100.00 per person a time.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the Official Newspaper and Lawyer for the Town of Letcher for 2025 as listed:

Official Newspaper – Sanborn Weekly Journal;

Lawyer for 2025 – Tim Bottum with Morgan Theeler LLP;

Old Business:

The Board went over the water sample results.

New Business:

Discussion was held on summer help. The Board will be placing an ad in the paper at the end of March.

The Board went over dates for meetings for 2025: January 6th and 20th, February 10th and 17th, March 3rd, 17th and 24th, April 7th and 22nd, May 5th and 19th, June 9th and 23rd, July 7th and 21st, August 4th and 18th, September 8th and 22nd, October 6th and 20th, November 3rd and 17th, December 1st and 15th.

Discussion was held on Election information for the newspaper and circulating petitions. The election date is April 8th, 2025. Petitions may be picked up on January 31st. Petitions are due back on February 28th, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Mark Chada’s term is up for re-election. It is a three-year term.

A current listing of the Letcher Volunteer Fire Department personnel has been received. The current listing is: Curtis Adams, Sean Gromer, Aaron Roth, Chuck Amick, Cassidy Hinker, Ken Stach, Clay Amick, Cote Hinker, Carter Star, Darin Amick, Ed Hoffman, Bob Steckel, John Blindauer, Mark Jensen, Brett Stekl, Rod Clarambeau, Shanna Jensen, Kurt Stekl, Andy Ettswold, Sam Kretschmar, Lacey Swenson – EMT, Melanie Ettswold – EMT, Matt Meier, Cindy VanLaecken – EMT, Melissa Ettswold – EMT, Rich Moe, Murray VanLaecken, Denny Fouberg, Shawn Moody, Todd Welch and Jeremy White

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer: USDA – $156.00 – Tower Loan, On-Site – $98.39 – Surveillance, Davison Rural Water – $3,350.90 – Water Used, Dina Shefner – $590.81 – Gravel, Menards – $51.91 – Credit Card Repairs, Miedema Sanitation – $30.00 – Garbage Removal, NorthWestern Energy – $1,284.89 – Utilities Electric: Lagoon – $0.00, Community Center/Fire Hall – $175.88, Rossy Park – $26.34, LSY – $39.42, Water Plant – $164.04, Water Valve – $38.38, Lift Station – $59.80, Street Lights – $781.03, Planning & Development District III – $459.00 – 2025 Dues, Public Health Lab – $30.00 – Water Sample, Runnings – $115.97 – Grounds Supplies, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $34.12 – Advertising Minutes, Santel Communications – $254.39 – Utilities – Phone and Internet: Office – Phone: $30.77, Internet: $95.50. Community Center – Phone: $25.92, Internet: $55.00, L/S Phone: $47.20, US Bank – $6,289.72 – December – Quarterly Sewer Loan Payment, $6,289.72 – Quarterly Sewer Loan Payment, United States Treasury – $3,234.46 – Payroll Taxes, Angie Meier – $698.22 – Finance Officer Wages, Ed Hoffman – $1,469.34 – Reimbursement for Hotel/Mileage for Water Meetings Attended and Water Sample Wages, Sean Gromer – $646.45 – Water Maintenance Wages, Tori Hoffman – $138.52 – Water Meter Reader Wages.

The next board meeting will be held on January 20th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

