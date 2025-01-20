Letcher Town Board proceedings

January 20th, 2025

By:
Published January 31, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order, with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the January 6th, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: 

Discussion was held on summer help. The Board will be placing an ad in the paper at the end of March. 

The Board went over dates for meetings for 2025: January 6th and 20th, February 10th and 17th, March 3rd, 17th and 24th, April 7th and 22nd, May 5th and 19th, June 9th and 23rd, July 7th and 21st, August 4th and 18th, September 8th and 22nd, October 6th and 20th, November 3rd and 17th, and December 1st and 15th.

Discussion was held on election information for the newspaper and circulating petitions. The election date is April 8th, 2025. Petitions may be picked up on January 31st. Petitions are due back on February 28th, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Mark Chada’s term is up for re-election. It is a three-year term.

A current listing of the Letcher Volunteer Fire Department personnel has been received. The current listing is: Curtis Adams, Sean Gromer, Aaron Roth, Chuck Amick, Cassidy Hinker, Ken Stach, Clay Amick, Cote Hinker, Carter Star, Darin Amick, Ed Hoffman, Bob Steckel, John Blindauer, Mark Jensen, Brett Stekl, Rod Clarambeau, Shanna Jensen, Kurt Stekl, Andy Ettswold, Sam Kretschmar, Lacey Swenson – EMT, Melanie Ettswold – EMT, Matt Meier, Cindy VanLaecken – EMT, Melissa Ettswold – EMT, Rich Moe, Murray VanLaecken, Denny Fouberg, Shawn Moody, Todd Welch and Jeremy White.

New Business:

Discussion was held on the water sample report. 

January 25th is the Fire Department Poker Tournament. 

Meier brought a quote from Sign Pro to replace the American Legion, Fire Department, Finance Office, and Community Center signs, as they are all very faded. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve to have Sign Pro to replace the signs. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: South Dakota Association of Town and Townships – $204.75 – Annual Dues, Quill – $893.75 – Supplies, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, Miedema Sanitation – $40.25 – Garbage Removal, Davison Rural Water – $3,178.75 – Water Used. 

The next board meeting will be held on February 10th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on January 30, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $28.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

