February 10th, 2025

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the January 20th, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the Water Sample Report. 

January 25th is the Fire Department Poker Tournament. 

Meier brought a quote from Sign Pro to replace the American Legion, Fire Department, Finance Office, and Community Center signs, as they are all very faded. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve to have Sign Pro make replacement signs. 

New Business:

Buckshot’s Roadhouse will be changing hands of ownership on February 16th, 2025. Paperwork has been sent to the new owner to fill out. He will be attending the next meeting on February 17th for the transfer of the liquor license. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER:   Sean Gromer – $646.45 – Wages – Maintenance Worker, On-Site – $98.39 – Grounds – Surveillance, USDA – $156.00 –  Water Tower Loan Payment, Faye Blindauer – $273.36 – Wages – Custodian, Tori Hoffman – $138.53 – Wages – Meter Reader, Ed Hoffman – $629.45 – Wages – Water Sample, Angie Meier – $991.25 – Wages – Finance Officer and Reimbursement for computer antivirus software for $369.36, Santel Communications – $254.65 – Office – Internet and Phone, Community Center – Internet and Phone, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $84.75 – Advertising Minutes, Quill – $103.00 – Supplies, NorthWestern Energy – $1,858.10 – Utilities – Electric – Rossy Park – $28.19, Community Center – $304.70, Street Lights – $883.70, Lagoon – $0.00, Ballpark – $42.99, Lift Station – $66.73, Water Valve – $66.24, Water Plant – $258.10, Conrad Repair – $9,975.00 – Installing Water Meters (57 water meters), Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,687.83 – Health Insurance.

The next board meeting will be held on February 17th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

