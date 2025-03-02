By: admin

Published March 7, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the February 17th, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the remainder of water meters needing to be installed. Conrad Repair will not be able to finish the installation. Chada was going to contact S. Lynn to see if he can finish the installation.

C. Gebel and W. Mackey attended the meeting discussing Mackey moving a mobile home into town. He will be purchasing a lot to be able to move the mobile home.

Stephen Escobin and Angie McCain attended the meeting to transfer the liquor license from McCain to Escobin. Paperwork was filled out and Lori Bratland notarized the paperwork to be sent into the state. Escobin purchased Buckshot’s and will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

New Business:

Chada called Shannon Lynn, and he is going to start finishing installing the remaining meters. He will start calling customers and scheduling times to install the meters that are left to be installed.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER – South Dakota Rural Water Association – $385.00 – Membership Dues, Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, Menards – $6.98 – Water – Repairs/Maintenance, Santel Communications – $254.88 – L/S Phone – $47.20, Office Phone/Internet – $126.76, Community Center Phone/Internet – $80.92, Angie Meier – $857.51 – Wages/$600.00 for Annual Report, Sean Gromer – $546.45 – Maintenance Worker, Davison Rural Water – $3,678.75 – Water Used, Menards – $14.99 – Community Center Repairs/Maintenance, Letcher Fireman’s Reserve – $2,100.00 – 2025 Dues, NorthWestern Energy – Utilities/Electric – Community Center – $207.06, Rossy Park – $28.12, Ballpark – $40.87, Water Plant – $263.64, Water Valve – $70.87, Lift Station – $66.52, Street Lights – $753.93, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $57.42 – Advertising, USDA – $156.00 – Water Tower Loan Payment, On-Site – $98.39 – Surveillance, Tori Hoffman – $138.52 – Wages – Meter Reader, Faye Blindauer – $198.09 – Wages – Custodian, Ed Hoffman – $629.45 – Wages – Water Sample, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,687.91 – Health Insurance.

The next board meeting will be held on March 24th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

