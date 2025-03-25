By: admin

April 4, 2025

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance. Visitors were Steve Zoss, Cain Zoss, and Westen White.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the March 2nd, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: Chada called Shannon Lynn, and he is going to start finishing installing the remaining meters. He will start calling customers and scheduling times to install the meters that are left to be installed.

New Business: Discussion was held on a few customers needing to have their meter changed out due to water pipes freezing. Lynn will be contacted to set up times to install the meters.

The Board went over Dawson Construction increases for blading for 2025.

Steve Zoss, Cain Zoss, and Westen White attended the meeting to discuss that the 4-H group would like to install a can bank area behind the white fence located behind the community center to the east. They are planning to apply for a grant. They are hoping to receive enough money to be able to pour concrete, install a fenced in area for people to be able to put their cans at. Once they get this set up, the 4-H group will use this for their 4-H group and for 4-H congress. The only thing asked is that people only put cans in this area, no bottles or trash please. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to let the 4-H group put up a can bank to the east of the backside of the community center.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER: Public Health Lab-$15.00 – Water Sample, Dawson Construction – $581.63 – Blading Streets, Davison Rural Water – $3,353.75 – Water Used, Dakota Plumbing Company – $1,043.37 – Water – Repairs/Maintenance.

The next board meeting will be held on April 7th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

