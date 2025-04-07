By: admin

Published April 18, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the March 25th, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on a few customers needing to have their meter changed out due to water pipes freezing. S. Lynn will be contacted to set up times to install the meters.

The Board went over Dawson Construction increases for blading for 2025.

Steve Zoss, Cain Zoss, and Westen White attended the meeting to discuss that the 4-H group would like to install a can bank area behind the white fence located behind the community center to the east. They are planning to apply for a grant. They are hoping to receive enough money to be able to pour concrete and install a fenced-in area for people to be able to put their cans. Once they get this set up, the 4-H group will use this for their 4-H group and for 4-H congress. The only thing the city asks is that only cans be put in this area; no bottles or trash, please. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to let the 4-H group put up a can bank to the east of the backside of the community center.

New Business:

An ad for the summer position has been put in the paper.

Discussion was held on dumpster days/clean up days. The Board will be calling Miedema to see what dates work for them. They talked with Miedema, and Miedema will be bringing dumpsters on Wednesday, May 21st, and will be picking them up on Tuesday, May 27th.

Gromer attended a meeting regarding mosquito chemical. The state will no longer be doing the grants. Olson Pest Control sent Gromer with information regarding doing spraying at the ballpark for mosquitoes every three weeks. Also, the Board will be talking to them about information on what the Town can do for standing water. The Town will be sending out information about Olson’s Pest Control in the water bills if anyone would like to contact them to get a quote for them to spray their yards for mosquitoes. The town will still be planning to do some spraying for the town.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to have Olson Pest Control come and spray the ballpark every three weeks.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER: South Dakota Municipal League Workers Comp – $60.00 – Workers Comp Insurance, Santel Communications – $255.25 – Community Center Phone and Internet – $80.92, Office – Phone and Internet – $127.09, Phone – Lift Station – $47.24, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $795.16 – Advertising, Runnings – $153.96 – Repairs/Maintenance, NorthWestern Energy – $1,641.68 – Utilities – Electric – Ballpark – $38.53, Rossy Park – $26.13, Community Center – $215.98, Lift Station – $73.46, Street Lights – $754.95, Water Plant – $241.74, Water Valve – $101.04, Miedema Sanitation – $40.25 – Garbage Removal, Tori Hoffman – $138.53 – Meter Reader – Wages, Sean Gromer – $1,322.19 – Trustee Wages and Maintenance Worker, Mark Chada – $846.03 – Mayor Wages, Ed Hoffman – $629.45 – Wages – Water Sample, Angela Larson – $552.10 – Wages – Trustee, Angela Meier – $537.65 – Finance Officer Wages, United States Treasury – $2,994.32 – Quarterly Wages, On-Site – $98.39 – Surveillance, USDA – $156.00 – Water Tower Loan, CorTrust – $5.00 – Fee for rent, QuickBooks – $2,210.00 – Renewal.

The next board meeting will be held on April 23rd, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

