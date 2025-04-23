By: admin

Published May 2, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance. Visitor: Mark Schilling with Olson Pest Technicians.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the April 7th, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

An ad for the summer position has been put in the paper.

Discussion was held on dumpster days/clean up days. The board will be calling Miedema to see what dates work for them. The board talked with Miedema, and they will be bringing dumpsters on Wednesday, May 21st, and will be picking them up on Tuesday, May 27th.

Gromer attended a meeting regarding mosquito chemical. The state will no longer be doing the grants. Olson Pest Control sent Gromer with information regarding spraying at the ballpark for mosquitoes every three weeks. Also, the Board will be talking to them about information on what can be done for standing water. The Board will be sending out information to Olson’s Pest Control in the water bills for residents who would like to contact them to get a quote from them to spray their yards for mosquitoes. The town will still be planning to do some spraying for the town.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to have Olson Pest Control come and spray the ballpark every three weeks.

New Business:

Shannon Lynn is still getting the meters installed.

Baseball and softball practices and games will be starting the beginning of May.

Janet Maeschen talked with Meier regarding putting a walking trail around the three sides of the ballpark. Meier talked with the board about this. They said the fence on the west side of the ballpark is where the property line is, and she would need to see if the property owner would consider donating or selling a small portion to the 4-H club.

Mark Schilling attended the meeting and went over having Olson Pest Technicians spray for mosquitoes at the ballpark. They will plan to start the process next week to get ahead of the mosquito population. Also, during Alumni Days, they will come downtown and do some spraying that week around Rossy Park and main street to be able to help with the mosquitoes.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer: Davison Rural Water – $3,572.50 – Water Used, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan payment.

The next board meeting will be held on May 5th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on May 1, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $25.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.