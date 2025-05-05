By: admin

Published May 16, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the April 23rd, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Shannon Lynn is still getting the meters installed.

Baseball and softball practices and games will be starting the beginning of May.

Janet Maeschen talked with Meier in regards to putting a walking trail around the three sides of the ballpark. Meier talked with the board about this. They said the fence on the west side of the ballpark is where the property line is, and she would need to see if the property owner would consider donating or selling a small portion to the 4-H club.

Mark Schilling attended the meeting and went over having Olson Pest Technicians spray for mosquitoes at the ballpark. They will plan to start the process next week to get ahead of the mosquito population. Also, during Alumni Days, they will come downtown and do some spraying that week around Rossy Park and main street to be able to help with the mosquitoes.

New Business:

The Board gave an update on water meters. They are all almost installed. He plans on finishing installation by the end of May.

The Letcher Summer Youth asked if the Letcher Town Board would be ok if the LSY built a crow’s nest at the ballpark. The LSY will be paying to put up the crow’s nest. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve LSY to put up a Crow’s nest at the ballpark.

Discussion was held on hiring for summer help. One application was received from Casey Gromer. A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to hire Casey Gromer for summer help at $16.50 an hour.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve liquor license renewals for Buckshot’s and Jake’s Lounge.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer: Sean Gromer – $546.45 – Wages – Maintenance, Angela Meier – $822.90 – Wages – Finance Officer, South Dakota Department of Revenue – $300.00 – Liquor License Renewals, Milbank Win Water Works Co. – $3,454.22 – Water Meters – Supplies, NorthWestern Energy – $1,313.54 – Utilities – Electricity: Street Lights – $802.75, Lift Station – $65.72, Water Valve – $93.02, Water Plant – $103.60, Ballpark – $42.47, Community Center – $205.98, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,687.83 – Health Insurance, Dawson Construction – $729.59 – Streets – Blading, On-Site – $98.39 – Surveillance, USDA – $156.00 – Water Tower Loan, Tori Hoffman – $138.52 – Wages – Meter Reader, Santel Communications – $254.63 – Utilities – Phone and Internet – Lift Station – $47.24, Community Center – $126.47, Office – $80.92, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $217.43 – Advertising, Ed Hoffman – Wages – Water Sample – $629.45.

The next board meeting will be held on May 19th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on May 15, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $33.25 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.