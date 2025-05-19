Letcher Town Board proceedings

May 19th, 2025


Published May 30, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order, with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance. 

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the May 5th, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Baseball and softball practices and games have started. 

There is an update on the water meters. They are all almost installed; he is planning on finishing installing by the end of May. 

The Letcher Summer Youth asked if the Letcher Town Board would be okay if the LSY built a crow’s nest at the ballpark. The LSY will be paying to put up the crow’s nest. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve LSY to put up a crow’s nest at the ballpark. 

Discussion was held on hiring for summer help. One application was received from Casey Gromer. A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve to hire Casey Gromer for summer help at $16.50 an hour. 

New Business:

Tiffany Hoffman contacted Meier asking questions about how to go about vacating alleys/roads. Diane Moody would like to have some roads/alleys closed on her property. Diane Moody would like to close the two roads going north and south and the one road going east and west.  Meier will contact the town lawyer on his thoughts and how to start this process.  

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General and Water/Sewer – Faye Blindauer-$144.07 – Custodian Wages, Runnings – $412.96 – Grounds – Supplies, Olson’s Pest Technician – $95.00 – Parks – Spraying for Mosquitoes, Menards – $1,272.84 – Supplies – Water, Ballpark, and Storm Siren, Davison Rural Water – $4,366.25 – Water Used.

The next board meeting will be held on June 9th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on May 29, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $22.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.

