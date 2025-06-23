By: admin

Published July 11, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

Visitor: Hudson Fouberg

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the June 9th, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the restrooms at Rossy Park. The septic tank has been installed. Meier will be contacting Faye Blindauer to see if she can clean restrooms and have them ready for the Letcher 5K walk and any other activities going on for the alumni weekend.

New Business:

Hudson Fouberg attended the meeting. She explained to the board that she is working on a 4-H/Teen Leadership Academy community project. She talked to the Moes and asked if they would be interested in donating the Letcher School Bell at their location. They agreed to donate. Hudson asked the board for permission to place the bell at the park next door to the Finance Office. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, to approve to have the bell placed at the park.

Discussion was held on the baseball teeners planning to have fireworks on July 2nd at the ballpark following the ballgame. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to put $750.00 towards the fireworks for the Letcher Summer Youth. Meier will get a check to the summer youth, and they will go pick up the fireworks.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER – Davison Rural Water – $4,360.00 – Water Used, Angie Meier – $39.74 – Reimbursement for postage for mailing certified letters, Chada Construction – $722.14 – Labor to replace electrical backstops for Rural Water and Lagoon, Brooks Oil – $289.85 – Fuel, Olson’s Pest Technicians – $190.00 – Spraying Mosquitoes, Menards – $384.86 – Supplies for lagoon/rural water, Postmaster – $438.00 – Postage, Doug’s Custom Paint & Body – $61.74 – Mower Supplies, Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources – $60.00 – Water Samples, Mark Chada – $1,095.31 – Lost Time – Helping with water meters/locating, mowing lagoons, and working on ballpark and Rossy park restrooms, Health Pool of South Dakota – $331.68 – Health Insurance, Morgan, Theeler, LLP – $690.30 – Professional fees.

The next board meeting will be held on July 7th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

