Published July 11, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the May 19th, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business: Tiffany Hoffman contacted Meier asking questions about how to go about vacating alleys/roads. Diane Moody would like to have some roads/alleys closed on her property. Moody would like to close the two roads going north and south and the one road going east and west. Meier will contact the town lawyer on his thoughts and how to start this process. Update: Chada met with Bottum (the town’s lawyer) and Bottum gave an estimate on his cost of what it will cost to have these roads and alleys vacated. There will also be a charge for the publishing of the Public Hearing Notice. The board discussed on how the billing should be paid. They decided that the lawyer fees, the publishing fees, and any other fees that are necessary will have to be paid by Moody. Chada was going to talk with her regarding her paying these fees. If she agrees, the Board can proceed, and if it is decided that she does not want to pay these fees, the Board will disregard the vacating of the alleys/streets.

Mayor Chada contacted Ed Hoffman about putting in a new septic tank for the restrooms at Rossy Park as they have not been able to be used the last couple of years. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, to approve to have a new septic tank installed.

New Business: Discussion was held on the restrooms at Rossy Park. The septic tank has been installed. Meier will be contacting Faye Blindauer to see if she can clean restrooms and have them ready for the Letcher 5K walk and any other activities going on for the alumni weekend.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

General AND WATER/SEWER – C&B Equipment – $65.50 – Parts, Cor-Insurance – $529.20 – Insurance – Ballpark/Accident, Dakota Plumbing Company – $5,906.98 – Installing of the water meters, Dawson Construction – $663.27 – Blading – Streets, Menards – $2,596.45 – Supplies – Ballpark, Miedema Sanitation – $1,258.59 – Dumpster Days, Mitchell Concrete – $44.00 – Ballpark, Northwestern Energy – $1,251.29: Utilities – Electric: Ballpark – $46.25, Water Valve – $41.27, Water Plant – $115.34, Street Lights – $776.47, Community Center/Firehall – $191.17, Lift Station – $80.79,Olson’s Pest Technicians – $95.00 – Spraying – Mosquitoes, Public Health Lab – $30.00 – Water Samples, Quill – $576.79 – Supplies – Restrooms and Community Center, Runnings – $199.98 – Supplies, Sanborn County Auditor – $1,000.00 – Alertsense 2024-2026, Sanborn Weekly Journal – $138.60 – Publishing Minutes, Santel Communications – $255.13 – Community Center Phone and Internet – $121.42, Office Phone and Internet – $86.47, Lift Station – Phone – $47.24, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,687.83 – Health Insurance, Ed Hoffman – $629.45 – Wages – Water Superintendent, Angela Meier – $885.95 – Wages – Finance Officer, Sean Gromer – $546.45 – Wages – Maintenance Officer, Tori Hoffman – $138.53 – Wages – Water Meter Reader, On-Site – $98.39 – Grounds – Surveillance, USDA – $156.00 – Loan – Water Tower Loan Payment.

The next board meeting will be held on June 23rd, 2025, at the city office.

