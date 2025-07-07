By: admin

Published July 25, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the June 24th, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Chada, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Hudson Fouberg attended the meeting. She explained to the board that she is working on a 4-H/Teen Leadership Academy community project. She talked to the Moes and asked if they would be interested in donating the Letcher School Bell at their location. They agreed to donate. Fouberg asked the board for permission to place the bell at the park next door to the finance office. A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, to approve to have the bell placed at the park.

Discussion was held on the baseball teeners planning to have fireworks on July 2nd at the ballpark following the ballgame. A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve to put $750.00 towards the fireworks for the Letcher Summer Youth. Meier will get a check to the summer youth, and they will go pick up the fireworks.

New Business: Discussion was held on the new meters that have been installed. The software has been installed and the meters have been read once. They will be reading the meters again in July to make sure they are all working and start using the readings on the new meters.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Chada, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER – Pyro City Fireworks – $749.81 – Fireworks, USDA – $156.00 – Water Tower Loan, On-Site – $98.39 – Surveillance, Santel Communications – $253.84 – Utilities – Phone/Internet, Olson’s – $190.00 – Spraying for Mosquitoes, Northwestern Energy – $1,515.83 – Utilities – Electric: Ballpark – $238.39, Lift Station – $91.18, Lagoon, Community Center/Fire Hall – $282.16, Water Plant – $104.01, Water Valve – $22.58, Street Lights – $774.51, Miedema Sanitation – $80.00 – Garbage Removal, Menards – $277.73 – Supplies – Community Center – $50.74, Ballpark – $226.99, Doug’s Custom Paint & Body – $108.87 – Mower Supplies, Dawson Construction – $663.27 – Blading Streets, Sean Gromer – $1,211.37 – Wages – Maintenance & Trustee Wages, Mark Chada – $732.74 – Wages – Mayor, Ed Hoffman – $629.45 – Wages – Water Superintendent, Tori Hoffman – $138.52 – Wages – Meter Reader, Angie Larson – $650.92 – Wages – Trustee, Angie Meier – $748.38 – Wages – Finance Officer, United States Treasury – $3,636.58 – Payroll Taxes – Quarterly.

The next board meeting will be held on August 4th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on July 24, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $29.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.