By: admin

Published August 1, 2025, in Public Notices

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Angie Larson, Sean Gromer, and Angie Meier in attendance.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the July 7th, 2025, minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

Discussion was held on the new meters that have been installed. The software has been installed and the meters have been read once. They will be reading the meters again in July to make sure they are all working and start using the readings on the new meters.

New Business:

The Board gave an update on the new meters. They have been read and seem to be working well. The Board had a couple of them that needed to be checked, as they received an error. Chada will be checking to see what the issue is.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER – Public Health Lab – $15.00 – Water Sample, Davison Rural Water – $4,432.50 – Water Used, US Bank – $6,289.72 – Sewer Loan Payment, Sign Pro – $1,312.63 – Signage, Quill – $1,222.03 – Supplies, Runnings – $78.92 – Grounds – Supplies, Morgan Theeler – $69.03 – Professional Fees, Menards – $10.57 – Grounds – Supplies.

The next board meeting will be held on August 4th, 2025, at the city office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

Published once on July 31, 2025, at the total approximate cost of $17.50 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.